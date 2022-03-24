Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Cummins, Finch to miss KKR's opening 5 games, confirms Hussey

    First Published Mar 24, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

    On Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders plays its IPL 2022 opener against Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, KKR will miss Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch for the first five matches.

    Image credit: Getty

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 starts on Saturday, with four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clashing against two-time former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, KKR has been dealt with a setback. Its Australian recruits Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch would not be available for the first five games.

    Image credit: BCCI

    The development was confirmed by KKR's team's mentor David Hussey. The duo misses out because of their ongoing involvement with the Australian side in the tour of Pakistan. While the tour gets over on April 5, KKR plays its fifth game on April 10. KKR is already without specialist opener Alex Hales, who had pulled out earlier, citing bubble fatigue, leading to Finch being roped in as his replacement.

    ALSO READ: HAPPY BIRTHDAY, KRUNAL PANDYA - HOW WILL MOVING TO LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS AFFECT HIM?

    Image credit: Kolkata Knight Riders

    "Well, it is a concern, you want your best players available, but international cricket should be the para-limit. Every cricketer should want to play international cricket for their countries, so they have commitments. I think Cummins and Finch will miss the first five games, but they will be cricket fit and cricket ready. So, once they hit the ground running, both quality people will fit into the dressing room perfectly well," Hussey said during KKR's pre-season press conference on Wednesday night.

    Image credit: Kolkata Knight Riders

    A new skipper will lead KKR in the form of Shreyas Iyer, who was roped in for ₹12.25 crore during the mega auction last month. Hussey believes that Iyer possesses an excellent cricketing brain and has already proved his leadership abilities at Delhi Capitals (DC) by steering the side into the final of IPL 2020.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: KL Rahul to Quinton de Kock - 5 Lucknow Super Giants players to watch

    Image credit: Kolkata Knight Riders

    "Shreyas is a born leader, just the way he walks around. He commands respect. Knowing Pat well, he would be a good deputy and lead from the front. But, the way Shreyas has captained in the past for Delhi, he has a magnificent cricket brain and a nice vision of how to play the game, and I think he will express himself really well. I think it's a smart move from Brendon [McCullum] and KKR management," Hussey reckoned.

    Image credit: Kolkata Knight Riders

    "The best coaching is to leave the good players alone, let them go where they work. He is in rare form at the moment. I don't know him, I'm getting to know him, but he comes across as a true leader and a person who knows his game well," concluded Hussey.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Will INR 15 crore price tag impact Ishan Kishan's performance?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Will ₹15 crore price tag impact Ishan Kishan's performance?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga all praise for Rajasthan Royals RR fantastic pace attack-ayh

    IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga all praise for Rajasthan Royals' fantastic pace attack

    Indian Premier League: Unbelievable that IPL 2022 has come this far - Virat Kohli-ayh

    IPL 2022: Unbelievable that IPL has come this far - Virat Kohli

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India sweeps aside Bangladesh by 110 runs, fans relieved-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India sweeps aside Bangladesh by 110 runs, fans relieved

    Harbhajan Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee, has a vision for youth of Punjab snt

    Harbhajan Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee, has a vision for youth of Punjab

    Recent Stories

    Ahead of swearing ceremony, Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah, discusses UP cabinet - ADT

    Ahead of swearing ceremony, Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah, discusses UP cabinet

    Hollywood Oscars 2022 Vanessa Hudgens to host the red carpet drb

    Oscars 2022: Vanessa Hudgens to host the red carpet

    Redmi 10 to go on sale today know its price specification features and more gcw

    Redmi 10 to go on sale today; know its price, specification, features and more

    CNG rate increased by Re 1 in the nation's capital, here's the new rates - ADT

    CNG rate increased by Re 1 in the nation's capital, here's the new rates

    4 important tasks you need to finish before March 31 gcw

    4 important tasks you need to finish before March 31

    Recent Videos

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language - ycb

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

    Video Icon
    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon