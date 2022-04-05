Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: If you don't get Buttler early, he will take the game away completely - Morne

    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 7:27 PM IST

    Jos Buttler slammed a century for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians. Morne Morkel has warned the sides to get him out early.

    Image credit: BCCI

    English wicketkeeper-opener Jos Buttler has blessed Rajasthan Royals (RR). He slammed a century in RR's last game of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). As a result, experts have rated him as one of the deadly openers in the world, while Morne Morkel has advised the sides to get rid of him early.

    Image credit: Instagram

    Morkel feels that Buttler is one such batter who can disrupt all the skipper's plans from the opposition side. However, he also thought that the bowling team needed to take a back seat and admit that it could not do much against him one of the days. Nevertheless, he was mesmerised by how the Englishman played all his strokes against MI.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: BCCI

    "Jos the Boss. Sometimes the bowling unit needs to say it's his day and enjoy the show. But, it would be best if you found a way early [to dismiss him]. In his century knock against Mumbai, he played exceptionally. He played all the shots and all around the ground. He initially took his time to get used to the pace and bounce, but he hit down the ground and square of the wickets. You can't stop him," Morkel told Star Sports.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "It's just the quality of a player. That's why teams pay big dollars for players like Buttler to put pressure on the bowling attack. He's a guy that if you don't get him early, he will take the game away completely and destroys all the plans the opposing captain makes," concluded Morkel.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Kohli warms up ahead of RR clash; Chahal catches up with old RCB teammates

    Image credit: BCCI

    Buttler became the first centurion of IPL 2022, while it was his second ton of the tournament to date. He has had a sublime IPL career, scoring 2,103 runs in 66 innings at a decent average of 36.26 and a strike rate of 149.36, including 11 half-centuries, besides his top score being 124. RR is his second team, having played for MI between 2016-17.

