From RCB’s vantage point, most bases are covered, except a dependable stand-in for Josh Hazlewood now that Lungi Ngidi is gone. With Hazlewood’s off-season injury issues escalating, the champions must manage his workload across the campaign. That means accepting he won’t feature in every match and securing a pacer who can meaningfully bridge the gap.

What was once a contingency is now closer to a starting-level requirement, given the delicate outlook around Hazlewood’s availability and RCB’s balance. Anrich Nortje’s high-impact bursts dovetail with this need, even factoring his own fitness history. He has completed every game in an IPL season only once, his debut five years back, and has managed just eight appearances across the last two editions. If impact is the priority over constant selection, Nortje can realistically deliver 4–5 strong outings while Hazlewood recovers.