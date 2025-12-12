- Home
RCB’s pace plans hinge on smart backup for Hazlewood. See why Anrich Nortje fits the brief.
Hazlewood’s workload demands a proven impact backup
From RCB’s vantage point, most bases are covered, except a dependable stand-in for Josh Hazlewood now that Lungi Ngidi is gone. With Hazlewood’s off-season injury issues escalating, the champions must manage his workload across the campaign. That means accepting he won’t feature in every match and securing a pacer who can meaningfully bridge the gap.
What was once a contingency is now closer to a starting-level requirement, given the delicate outlook around Hazlewood’s availability and RCB’s balance. Anrich Nortje’s high-impact bursts dovetail with this need, even factoring his own fitness history. He has completed every game in an IPL season only once, his debut five years back, and has managed just eight appearances across the last two editions. If impact is the priority over constant selection, Nortje can realistically deliver 4–5 strong outings while Hazlewood recovers.
Affordable overseas pace with real IPL experience is scarce
RCB’s purse, tightened by heavy retentions, rules out headline overseas quicks like Matheesha Pathirana and similar names. They need value, but value with credible IPL pedigree is rare in the current pool. Options such as Gus Atkinson and Gerald Coetzee fit the profile on paper, yet bring drawbacks, most notably limited, solid IPL exposure.
Nortje checks far more boxes for RCB, with prior experience both in the league and across subcontinental conditions. He has featured in six IPL seasons; the stop-start nature reflects injury interruptions, not any shortage of quality. For a side seeking an immediate, familiar fit rather than a long runway of adaptation, that track record matters.
Sheer pace that works across conditions and phases
Many overseas pacers are specialist operators, and excellent at their niche. Pathirana thrives at the death, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Jason Behrendorff excel with the new ball, while Gerald Coetzee often impacts post-powerplay. Teams can go all-in on specialists when other roles are covered. With Hazlewood capable across phases, RCB’s ideal backup mirrors that versatility.
Nortje’s defining trait is raw pace, letting him operate at the start and in the middle with confidence. His death overs can fluctuate, but RCB don’t need him there, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal can shoulder that duty in Hazlewood’s absence. Nortje’s speed also reduces dependence on conditions, and his middle-overs bursts can complement spinners controlling the game from the other end.
