IPL 2022: Kohli warms up ahead of RR clash; Chahal catches up with old RCB teammates

On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Rajasthan Royals in Match 13 of IPL 2022. Ahead of it, Virat Kohli engaged in a practice session while Yuzvendra Chahal caught up with his old RCB teammates.

In Match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. While RCB is off to a mixed start, RR has been in a deadly form. The teams engaged in pre-match training and practice sessions, along with RCB's Virat Kohli and RR's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kohli shared some of his pictures from the practice session on Monday, as he is seen sweating it out at the nets. Besides batting, he is also seen taking part in a light football session. "New week & new challenges. We are ready.

@royalchallengersbangalore," he captioned the images he shared on his social media handles.

So far, Kohli is off to a slow start in IPL 2022. In the two matches that RCB has played so far, he has scored 53 runs at the same average and a strike rate of 147.22, with his top score being an unbeaten 41. It will be interesting to see if he plays some stellar innings and, notably, if he scores a century, which will be beneficial for his international career.

On the other hand, Chahal took some time out during his RR's practice session and caught up with his old RCB teammates. He was seen meeting RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and a couple of uncapped players from the side. "Yuzi 🤗 Maxi. 💗❤️", captioned a video shared by RR on its social media handles.

Chahal was swooped in RR after RCB did not retain him for IPL 2022. He was bought by RR for ₹6.5 crore, while it is his third IPL franchise after RCB and Mumbai Indians. He has been a great spinner in the IPL, scalping 144 wickets in 115 innings at an economy of 7.56, while his best figures are 4/25. This season so far, he has bagged five from a couple at 6.00, with 3/22 being his best figures.