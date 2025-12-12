Image Credit : X

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s journey into fitness began much earlier than most teenagers. His coaches and mentors emphasized discipline, consistency, and a structured approach to training from the very start. This early exposure to organized routines gave him a strong foundation in stamina and resilience.

Even at 14, his ability to bat long innings and maintain focus is a direct result of those formative years. The emphasis was never on flashy workouts but on building habits that would sustain him through the demands of competitive cricket.