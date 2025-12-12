Fans can now secure seats for the 2026 T20 World Cup at record-low prices.

In a major boost for cricket fans, tickets for the highly anticipated India versus Pakistan match at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will start at just Rs 438 (LKR 1500). The clash is scheduled for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and the pricing marks the lowest-ever ticket cost for a World Cup encounter between the two rivals.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday that Phase I of ticket sales opened at 6.45 pm, with entry-level tickets priced at Rs 100 at select Indian venues and LKR 1000 in Sri Lanka. This initiative, according to the ICC, is aimed at reducing barriers for fans and ensuring wider access to stadium experiences. More than two million tickets are expected to be released across the tournament.

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will run from February 7 to March 8, staged across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka. The ICC emphasized that affordability is central to its plan, describing Phase I pricing as a milestone in making the event the most accessible in history.

How to Buy Tickets

Fans can purchase tickets exclusively through the official ICC portal: tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Steps include:

Visiting the ticket portal

Creating an account or logging in

Selecting match, venue, and seating category

Choosing from available tiers, including Rs 100 and LKR 1000 options

Completing payment to confirm booking

Receiving e-tickets with venue and entry instructions

Ticket Prices: India and Sri Lanka

India – Phase I

Starting at Rs 100 (approx. USD 1.11)

Available for early group-stage matches at select venues

Additional tiers to open in later phases

Sri Lanka – Phase I

Starting at LKR 1000 (approx. USD 3.26)

Affordable options across Colombo and Kandy venues

Why Prices Are Low

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said affordability was key: “Phase I of ticket sales is an important milestone in delivering the most accessible ICC event ever. With tickets starting from just Rs 100 and LKR 1000, we are opening the gates wide for fans to be part of the magic only a stadium can offer.”

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia added: “With tickets starting as low as Rs 100, we want fans across India and the world to enjoy a world-class match-day experience.”

Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva urged fans to act quickly: “With Phase I now open, we urge everyone to secure their seats early and be part of the electrifying action.”