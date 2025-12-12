- Home
- Sports
- Nathan Ellis to Akash Singh - 5 Players Mumbai Indians Should Target In The IPL 2026 Auction
Nathan Ellis to Akash Singh - 5 Players Mumbai Indians Should Target In The IPL 2026 Auction
Mumbai Indians enter IPL 2026 with the smallest purse. Here are 5 smart, budget‑friendly players they should target to strengthen their squad.
KM Asif – Indian Pace Backup
Mumbai Indians have always relied heavily on Jasprit Bumrah, but his workload and injury history mean they need a reliable Indian pace option. KM Asif, released earlier, is a practical target. He has IPL experience with Chennai Super Kings and can bowl sharp spells at the death. With MI’s limited purse, Asif’s base price makes him an achievable signing. His inclusion would provide depth in the fast‑bowling department without stretching finances.
Akash Singh – Left‑Arm Variation
Akash Singh, previously with Rajasthan Royals, offers left‑arm pace that MI currently lacks. He was effective in death overs during his earlier stint with Mumbai and could rediscover form in a familiar environment. Left‑arm seamers add variety to attacks, and Akash’s ability to swing the new ball makes him a smart pick. Given his reduced stocks in recent seasons, MI can secure him at a modest price, fitting their budget constraints.
R Sonu Yadav – All‑Round Option
Mumbai’s middle order is stacked, but they need a utility player who can contribute with both bat and ball at No. 8. R Sonu Yadav fits this role. He is a domestic all‑rounder who can bowl medium pace and chip in with runs down the order. His availability at a low base price makes him a cost‑effective option. For a side with limited purse, such multi‑skill players are invaluable, offering flexibility in team balance
Nathan Ellis – Overseas Death Specialist
Among overseas options, Nathan Ellis stands out as a proven death‑overs bowler. Released by Punjab Kings, Ellis has built a reputation for his slower balls and calmness under pressure. Mumbai Indians, who parted ways with Reece Topley and Mujeeb ur Rahman, need an overseas pacer who can complement Bumrah. Ellis’s skill set directly addresses this gap. While he may attract bids, MI’s scouting and negotiation could land him within their budget.
Shreyas Gopal – Spin Depth
Mumbai’s spin attack has lacked consistency in recent seasons. Shreyas Gopal, released ahead of the auction, is a leg‑spinner with IPL pedigree and the ability to contribute with the bat. His experience across franchises makes him a dependable option. With MI releasing Lizaad Williams and Mujeeb, adding a domestic spinner like Gopal would strengthen their middle‑overs control. His price bracket is realistic for MI, and his skill set balances their bowling unit.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.