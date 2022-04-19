Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Chahal showed that leg-spinners are match-winners - Malinga

    First Published Apr 19, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

    Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders handed Rajasthan Royals a seven-run win in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga was all-praise for him.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was an entertaining thriller between former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 30 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, RR registered a narrow seven-run win, thanks to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick. As a result, RR fast-bowling coach Lasith Malinga praised him.

    Image credit: Getty

    KKR was going smooth, with Shreyas Iyer (85) looking dangerous. However, in the 17th over, Chahal struck four times and even claimed a hat-trick to diminish KKR's chances. His hat-trick victims happened to be Iyer, Shivam Mavi (0) and Pat Cummins (0). Meanwhile, Malinga feels that Chahal proved why leggies as match-winners.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    "Chahal has more international experience. He is the most experienced leg-spinner in the country and this tournament. He showed how to control the skill. That's more important for him to prove he is good enough to play any competitive cricket. Leg-spinners have more wicket-taking options, and he showed today how he could get wickets and change the game in a single over. I think he showed all the leg-spinners that they are the match-winning bowlers in this competition," Malinga said during the post-match press conference.

    Image credit: Getty

    In the meantime, Chahal said after the win, “I had to take wickets in this match to change the result. I worked on my bowling. I spoke to the coaches and the skipper. I was thinking of a googly, but I didn’t want to take a chance. I would have been happy with a dot ball on my hat-trick ball. My googly was coming out well and sent it down to Venkatesh Iyer."

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, RR vs KKR - Buttler's ton, Chahal's hat-trick hands Rajasthan thrilling win, fans jubilant

    Image credit: Getty

    As for the records Chahal scripted:
    - He became the second Indian leggie to bag a fifer in an IPL match after Anil Kumble and the first to do the same against KKR.
    - He has claimed the most wickets in seven straight IPL innings (19).
    - He also has the most expensive fifer in IPL history.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB lucknow-bangalore Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Match Prediction: Lucknow and Bangalore to fight for the top spot

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Jos Buttler ton, Yuzvendra Chahal hat-trick hands Rajasthan thrilling win over Kolkata, fans jubilant-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Buttler's ton, Chahal's hat-trick hands Rajasthan thrilling win, fans jubilant

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs KKR, Rajasthan Royals-Kolkata Knight Riders: Jos Buttler 2nd season century makes social media go wild-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Jos Buttler's 2nd season century makes social media go wild

    Made a big embarrassment of myself - Brendon McCullum on his 158 Indian Premier League IPL 2008 knock for Kolkata Knight Riders KKR-ayh

    Made a big embarrassment of myself - McCullum on his 158 IPL 2008 knock for KKR

    Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli - Indian cricketers wish KL Rahul on his 30th birthday-ayh

    Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli - Indian cricketers wish KL Rahul on his 30th birthday

    Recent Stories

    APJEE 2022 Registrations open today know how to apply documents needed gcw

    APJEE 2022: Registrations open today; know how to apply, documents needed

    football la liga Champions League goal intact asserts Barcelona Xavi Hernandez after shock loss to Cadiz snt

    Champions League goal intact, asserts Barcelona's Xavi after shock loss to Cadiz

    Seven more deaths due to Covid-19 in China's Shanghai, total rises to 10 - adt

    Seven more deaths due to Covid-19 in China's Shanghai, total rises to 10

    Mahesh Babu gets emotional as Telugu film producer Narayan Das Narang passes away at 76 RBA

    Mahesh Babu gets emotional as Telugu film producer Narayan Das Narang passes away at 76

    After divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya to get married again? RBA

    After divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya to get married again?

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon