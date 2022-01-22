IPL 2022: Lucknow captain KL Rahul joins Virat Kohli as highest played player in tournament history

KL Rahul is joining an elite list in IPL history. He will now be the joint-highest-paid player along with Virat Kohli. He will be leading the Lucknow franchise.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is all set to get more competitive with two new teams. The franchises are also preparing for the mega auction slated for next month. In the meantime, KL Rahul has joined the new Lucknow franchise, where he will be leading the side, while he has joined Virat Kohli in an elite list.

At Lucknow, Rahul will be the joint-highest-paid player of the tournament history. The franchise has signed him for ₹17 crore, the same amount in which Kohli was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2018. Rahul was leading Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the past couple of seasons but failed to come up with considerable success before the franchise decided to let go of him. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Lucknow franchise scalps KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi in early-bird picks

Lucknow will be entering the mega auction with a purse amount of ₹59.89 crore. As a part of its early-bird signings, it has also roped in Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (₹9.2 crore) and uncapped Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi (₹4 crore). "KL is not only an outstanding batsman but also a great wicketkeeper," said Lucknow owner Sanjiv Goenka on Star Sports.

"Yes, KL will be the captain. I have been very impressed with his batting and wicketkeeping and his leadership skills. He is evolving, growing, maturing as a leader. He is somebody I would have wanted to lead the team, and I do believe that given the right atmosphere and environment, he will emerge as a remarkable leader," Goenka added. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Joe Root decides against entering mega auction; to focus on Tests following Ashes 2021-22 debacle