    IPL 2022: Lucknow franchise scalps KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi in early-bird picks

    First Published Jan 18, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
    The Lucknow franchise has completed its three early-bird picks ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi are the ones to enter the newest side.

    The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) build-up is underway, as the franchises are gearing up for the Mega Auction next month. One of the newest franchises in the tournament, Lucknow has reportedly confirmed its three early-bird picks for its maiden season. KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi are the ones to have been chosen.

    Rahul has been in great form in the IPL, scoring 626 runs in 13 matches last season at an average of 62.60 and a strike rate of 138.80, including six half-centuries. Overall, he has scored 3,273 IPL runs from 94 at 47.4 and 136.4, with 27 50s and a couple of tons. Lucknow will be his third franchise in the competition, having begun his career with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Joe Root decides against entering mega auction; to focus on Tests following Ashes 2021-22 debacle

    As per ESPNCricinfo, the Lucknow franchise will now have an auction purse of ₹60 crore. As for its three early-bird signings, Rahul has cost the side ₹15 crore, followed by ₹11 crore for Stoinis and ₹4 crore for Bishnoi. It is also being reported that the side will be led by wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul, who had been leading Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the last couple of seasons.

    Spinner Bishnoi has impressed since IPL 2021, claiming 12 from nin at an economy of 6.34. Overall, he has 24 IPL wickets in 23 at 6.96, while it would be his second IPL team, having played PBKS in the past two seasons. On the other hand, Australian all-rounder Stoinis has been commendable every season in all departments. At the same time, this would be his fifth IPL side, having played for Delhi Capitals (DC) last season.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Bharat Arun as bowling coach

    Earlier, on Monday, the Ahmedabad franchise reportedly confirmed its three early-bird picks. Hardik Pandya (₹15 crore), Rashid Khan (₹15 crore), and Shubman Gill (₹7 crore) were the ones to have been picked by the side. Also, Pandya is set to be leading the side, which also happens to be his home team.

