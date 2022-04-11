Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav all praise for Delhi Capitals' bowling for recent success

    First Published Apr 11, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals has come close to winning the IPL but has missed out marginally. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav has praised its bowling of late for its rising success.

    Image credit: Getty

    It has been a balanced start for Delhi Capitals (DC) to the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). So far, it has played four matches, winning and losing a couple each. While DC remains in the hunt for its maiden IPL title, it did come close on an occasion, only to miss out marginally. On the same note, DC's chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav has praised its bowlers for its rising success of late, especially this season.

    Image credit: BCCI

    DC managed to tame former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 19 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday by 44 runs. DC is currently placed fifth in the points table, as it aims to get back on the winning track and stay consistent for a shot at the playoffs. Kuldeep has again evolved as the chinaman spinner after joining DC this year.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: BCCI

    "Our bowling performance has been our biggest positive this season. When we were bowling against Mumbai Indians in our first match, it looked like they were going to score over 200 at one point, but we restricted them to 177/5. The fast bowlers have been bowling well. They kept the pressure on the opposition in the Powerplay against KKR, which allowed us to bowl freely later on," Kuldeep stated.

    Image credit: Getty

    Kuldeep explained his catching attempt to dismiss Umesh Yadav, describing, "I knew that only I could go for that catch. The ball was quite far away from everyone else. I kept my eye on the ball throughout while running for the catch and managed to reach for the ball in the end. The catch felt good."

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - KL Rahul hails Marcus Stoinis as destructive batter; here's why

    Image credit: BCCI

    DC has a five-day break before playing its next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kuldeep explained that the two points against KKR were vital before heading into the short break. He asserted that the mood and energy would be positive around the team heading into the RCB match.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "When your team has many youngsters, you expect a good fielding performance as well. And, we have been putting up an effort on the field in every match. Overall, our fielding performance has also been good," concluded Kuldeep by explaining the team's brilliant fielding efforts of late.

