    IPL 2022: KL Rahul hails Marcus Stoinis as destructive batter; here's why

    Lucknow Super Giants missed out on a win against Rajasthan Royals by three runs in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, LSG skipper KL Rahul praised Marcus Stoinis’s destructive batting.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, RR vs LSG: Why is Marcus Stoinis a destructive batter as per KL Rahul?-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 2:23 PM IST

    It was a closely-fought encounter between former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. While LSG barely missed out on a win by just three runs, skipper KL Rahul was impressed by Marcus Stoinis’s batting and termed his batting destructive. He had backed him to win it for LSG.

    “Throughout the 20 overs, we believed that we could win this game. Like I earlier said that we have depth in our batting, and today Stoinis batted at number seven. You know that you have someone over there with so much power and destructive batting, and that’s why he is one of our retained players. He can win us games from any position, but unfortunately, we couldn’t get that start and credits to Rajasthan as they kept the pressure on,” said Rahul after the match.

    Also, Rahul explained that LSG made the tactical decision to choose between K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, and Krunal Pandya. He explained that since there was a grip for the spinners, he went ahead with Gowtham in the last couple of matches while faring decently. “Whenever there is grip in the pitch, then between Gowtham, Bishnoi, and Krunal, we have to choose according to our strategy, as and when required,” concluded Rahul.

    Although Stoinis was in the middle in the final over, as LSG needed 15 runs off it, pacer Kuldeep Sen held his nerves. It was a heartbreak for LSG, as Stoinis remained unbeaten on 38. It was LSG’s second loss of the season in five matches, as it remains in the fifth spot.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 2:25 PM IST
