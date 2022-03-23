Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Tickets go on sale; here's how you can purchase them online

    First Published Mar 23, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    On Saturday, the IPL 2022 gets underway. The matches will be played in Mumbai and Pune, with limited fans being allowed. The tickets have gone for sale, and here's how you can purchase them.

    Image credit: BCCI

    The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin from Saturday, which would be the 15th edition of the lucrative Twenty20 (T20) tournament. The season will be played in Mumbai and Pune across four venues. Meanwhile, fans will be allowed inside the venues in a limited capacity, as the tickets for the same have been put on sale, and here's how you can purchase them.

    Image credit: BCCI

    In a release, the IPL stated, "Fans can buy tickets starting March 23rd from 12 PM onwards for the league phase of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on www.BookMyShow.com. The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25% as per COVID-19 protocols. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - MOEEN TO MISS CSK OPENER VS KKR; SURYAKUMAR COULD MISS MI OPENER VS DC

    Image credit: BCCI

    It is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that fans will be allowed inside the venues during the IPL. While IPL 2020 was held entirely in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) behind closed doors, the IPL 2021 was initially held in India behind closed doors; bubble breach forced it to be relocated to UAE again, where it was held with a limited crowd. The competition will be played within strict bio-bubble measures for the sides.

    Image credit: BCCI

    The decision to play in one state was decided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), keeping in mind that regular travelling might lead to contracting COVID, which was the case initially during IPL 2021. The venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided by the organisers. However, it is being tipped that the final will likely be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga all praise for Rajasthan Royals RR fantastic pace attack-ayh

    IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga all praise for Rajasthan Royals' fantastic pace attack

    Indian Premier League: Unbelievable that IPL 2022 has come this far - Virat Kohli-ayh

    IPL 2022: Unbelievable that IPL has come this far - Virat Kohli

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India sweeps aside Bangladesh by 110 runs, fans relieved-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India sweeps aside Bangladesh by 110 runs, fans relieved

    Harbhajan Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee, has a vision for youth of Punjab snt

    Harbhajan Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee, has a vision for youth of Punjab

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's what Juhi Chawla feels about Aryan Khan, Suhana and Jhanvi Mehta representing KKR Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh

    Here's what Juhi Chawla feels about Aryan, Suhana and Jhanvi representing KKR

    Recent Stories

    Burger King trolls McDonald s for copying chilli cheese bites gcw

    Burger King trolls McDonald's for 'copying' chilli cheese bites

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya divorce: This was the last nail in the coffin RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya divorce: This was the last nail in the coffin

    iOS Twitter users can now record GIFs using their camera - ADT

    iOS Twitter users can now record GIFs using their camera

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Moeen Ali to miss Chennai opener vs Kolkata; Suryakumar Yadav could miss Mumbai opener vs Delhi-ayh

    IPL 2022: Moeen to miss CSK opener vs KKR; Suryakumar could miss MI opener vs DC

    Accidental missile launch probe Group Captain-rank officer to blame

    Accidental missile launch probe: Group Captain-rank officer to blame?

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon