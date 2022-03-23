IPL 2022: Tickets go on sale; here's how you can purchase them online

On Saturday, the IPL 2022 gets underway. The matches will be played in Mumbai and Pune, with limited fans being allowed. The tickets have gone for sale, and here's how you can purchase them.

Image credit: BCCI

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin from Saturday, which would be the 15th edition of the lucrative Twenty20 (T20) tournament. The season will be played in Mumbai and Pune across four venues. Meanwhile, fans will be allowed inside the venues in a limited capacity, as the tickets for the same have been put on sale, and here's how you can purchase them.

Image credit: BCCI

In a release, the IPL stated, "Fans can buy tickets starting March 23rd from 12 PM onwards for the league phase of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on www.BookMyShow.com. The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25% as per COVID-19 protocols. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - MOEEN TO MISS CSK OPENER VS KKR; SURYAKUMAR COULD MISS MI OPENER VS DC

Image credit: BCCI

It is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that fans will be allowed inside the venues during the IPL. While IPL 2020 was held entirely in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) behind closed doors, the IPL 2021 was initially held in India behind closed doors; bubble breach forced it to be relocated to UAE again, where it was held with a limited crowd. The competition will be played within strict bio-bubble measures for the sides.

Image credit: BCCI