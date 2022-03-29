IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami credits Test cricket for recent success

Mohammed Shami is off to a terrific start in IPL 2022 for Gujarat Titans. While he has been doing decently well across formats, who does he give credit to?

Image credit: Getty

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami was impactful in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Playing for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the opening game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he claimed three wickets as his side rode to a thrilling win. While his bowling performance was commended, who does he give credit to for all his success?

Image credit: Getty

Shami did give credit to his hard work for his success over a considerable period. However, when asked about it after the match on Monday, he credited his recent outing in Test cricket that has given him the success of late. He was notable for his swing and precision, calm and calculated manner. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

"I did warm up well. It would be best to bowl a Test match length with these conditions, like a fresh wicket and a little bit in the air. I have been working hard for a long time, and it is only after that the seam comes out straight," Shami was quoted as saying to official broadcaster Star Sports.

Image credit: Getty

Before IPL 2022, Shami was not so effective in the IPL, bagging just 18 wickets in the powerplay at a horrible average of 59.94 in 139 overs. However, he seemed unplayable on Monday and credited his hard work once again. He claimed the prized wickets of LSG skipper KL Rahul, along with Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey. ALSO READ: Did Virat Kohli miss out on having Jasprit Bumrah in RCB in IPL 2014?

Image credit: Getty