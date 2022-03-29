Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Virat Kohli miss out on having Jasprit Bumrah in RCB in IPL 2014?

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah is Mumbai Indians' number one pacer in IPL. However, did Virat Kohli miss out on having him in Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2014?

    Image credit: BCCI

    When it comes to India's number one pacer across formats, Jasprit Bumrah is the name that rules on everyone's mind. Moreover, his stint with record five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Mumbai Indians (MI) has helped him mature as a bowler. But did Virat Kohli have a chance to sign him for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2014?

    Image credit: BCCI

    According to former Indian wicketkeeper-opener Parthiv Patel, who was once a part of the RCB set-up, had recommended Kohli to go for Bumrah in RCB. However, the then-RCB skipper did not feel interested in the Gujarati pacer. As per him, he seemingly doubted if Bumrah would be able to make a significant impact in RCB.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Star Sports

    "In 2014, when I was at RCB, I told Kohli there's this bowler named Bumrah. Please have a look at him. Virat replied, saying, 'Chodd na yaar. Ye Bumrah-Vumrah kya karenge?' (Chuck it, man. What will players like him do?)" Patel was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "When he was first picked, Bumrah played Ranji Trophy for the first two-three years. 2013 was his first year, and he didn't have a good season in 2014. In 2015, it was so bad that there were discussions that he might have to be sent home mid-season. But, he slowly began improving, and Mumbai Indians backed him. His hard work and such backing brought out the best in him," Patel further asserted.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2022 - GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As Bumrah broke into the Indian team, he gradually made a tremendous impact for the side. He became the first Asian to claim a Test innings fifer in South Africa, England and Australia in the same calendar year. Notably, it was due to his bowling credentials that MI managed to win the record five IPL titles.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 SRH vs RR SunRisers Hyderabad-Rajasthan Royals Match Preview/Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi-ayh

    IPL 2022: SRH vs RR, Match Prediction - Familar foes eye winning start

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Titans-Super Giants: All-round Gujarat scripts win over Lucknow on debut; fans go wild-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: All-round Gujarat scripts win over Lucknow on debut; fans go wild

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni slams half-century on debut; heres more about him-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Ayush Badoni slams half-century on debut; here's more about him

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants: Deepak Hooda slams a quickfire half-century; social media lauds-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Hooda slams a quickfire half-century; social media lauds

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: Shubman Gill takes a screamer to dismiss Evin Lewis; fans in awe-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Shubman Gill takes a screamer to dismiss Evin Lewis; fans in awe

    Recent Stories

    Ukrainian kickboxer Maksym Kagal, who died fighting Russian forces in Mariupol, hailed as hero snt

    Ukrainian kickboxer Maksym Kagal, who died fighting Russian forces in Mariupol, hailed as hero

    BTS Jungkook with Ariana Grande is it true? ARMYs react and speculate RBA

    BTS's Jungkook with Ariana Grande is it true? ARMYs react and speculate

    football It's Lewandowski vs Zlatan for a berth in Qatar World Cup 2022 as Poland, Sweden clash snt

    It's Lewandowski vs Zlatan for a berth in Qatar World Cup 2022 as Poland, Sweden clash

    They are Ravan bhakts, not Ram bhakts: Rajasthan Congress Minister slams BJP over fuel price hike - adt

    'They are Ravan bhakts, not Ram bhakts': Rajasthan Congress Minister slams BJP over fuel price hike

    Goa government to provide 3 cooking gas cylinders free to households from April-dnm

    Goa government to provide 3 cooking gas cylinders free to households from April

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Icon
    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon
    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon