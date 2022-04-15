Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: DC's Khaleel Ahmed desperate to get the ball swinging at Wankhede Stadium vs RCB

    First Published Apr 15, 2022, 4:43 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 on Saturday. DC's Khaleel Ahmed is raring to go for the game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where the ball seams.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It is a thrilling match on the cards as Delhi Capitals (DC) goes head-on against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 27 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Meanwhile, DC pacer Khaleel Ahmed is desperate heading into the match as he looks forward to getting the ball swinging on a seam-friendly track at the venue.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It will be DC's first match at the Wankhede this season. Although the track might assist the seamers, dew has played a heavy role at the venues in Mumbai, considering that they are close to the Arabian Sea. Thus, the sides chasing have had a distinct advantage, but Khaleel looks to exploit the conditions.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "The ball swings at the Wankhede Stadium, and therefore, we have been waiting to play there. We are excited, and hopefully, we can utilize the conditions, swing the ball well and take wickets. The Royal Challengers Bangalore are a good team, and it's enjoyable to play against a good team. It's going to be challenging for us as they have good batters. But, I am excited about facing the challenge," Khaleel said before the match on Friday, as per a DC release.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "Our preparations are going on very well. We've had a long break, so it's been good for fast bowlers as we need more rest. We've had some sessions in the swimming pool and training sessions in the gym in the last few days," concluded Khaleel. DC is placed seventh in the points table, having played four games and winning and losing two each.

