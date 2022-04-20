IPL 2022: Another DC overseas player tests COVID positive, PBKS match uncertain

Delhi Capitals has suffered another COVID setback, with another overseas player testing positive. It's Wednesday's match against Punjab Kings remains doubtful.

In yet another worrying news in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) has witnessed another COVID infection in the form of a player. ESPNCricinfo reports that another overseas player has tested positive for the Coronavirus in Wednesday's round of testing. The development comes just hours before DC's scheduled game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on the same day.

Earlier, on Monday, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and the team masseur had tested COVID positive. As the team was quarantined and every member underwent testing, five members were found COVID positive, including the team physio Patrick Farhat, who had tested positive last Friday. The latest case has taken the infection toll to six. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Meanwhile, the IPL Governing Council has kept the option open of rescheduling Wednesday's match to later. The match was rescheduled from Pune to Mumbai on Tuesday since the entire DC team was quarantined and could not travel to the venue. Also, the IPL GC has asked the franchise to conduct another round of tests today before the match, and the game's fate will be decided based on the results.

