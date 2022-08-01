Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar explains what brought him back to rhythm

    First Published Aug 1, 2022, 2:16 PM IST

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar has surprised all with his return back to form. Meanwhile, he has explained the reason behind the same.

    As far as Team India is concerned, it has displayed some sensational form in both limited-overs formats of late, especially during the tour of England and West Indies. One player that has impressed the squad is senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He has been laudable with his lethal and effective seam-bowling of late, having missed out on some regular games for the past few years due to injury concerns. While fans wonder what has made him bounce back to form or if he has made some changes to his bowling action and techniques, he has revealed that it is all because of hard work.

    "Honestly, I didn't change my bowling [action]. I just tried to bowl more, which brought my body back into rhythm. It brought back confidence in me. Fitness is something if you improve. It helps you bowl better," Bhuveshwar said in a video by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

    "But, honestly, I didn't change my bowling or work on any particular aspect. Overall, I just bowled more whenever I got a chance. Of course, when you are with the team, you practice, but I also kept working hard on my bowling at home and made an effort to keep myself in rhythm," added Bhuvneshwar.

    Analysing further the contemporary Indian bowling attack, Bhuvneshwar was impressed by young pacer Arshdeep Singh and spoke, "The best part is when he bowls, he knows what exactly he wants, what field he has to set, how to bowl to a particular batter. A new young bowler rarely thinks like that. I suppose he had that maturity before he came into the India side."

    "He [Arshdeep] has been performing consistently at the top level for the last two to three years. So, he knows what he wants to achieve in the game, which is a big thing. Meticulous planning is his biggest asset," concluded Bhuvneshwar.

