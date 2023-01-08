IND vs SL 2022-23: 'Important to put pressure on yourself' - Suryakumar Yadav post his 3rd T20I ton

IND vs SL 2022-23: Suryakumar lit up the Indian innings in the final Rajkot T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday with his fine unbeaten century. He has stated that it is vital to bat under pressure.

Image credit: PTI

Team India's destructive batter Suryakumar Yadav says he likes placing himself under pressure while preparing for a game. The 32-year-old on Saturday hammered an unbeaten 112 off 51 deliveries versus neighbour Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I), paving the way for India's 91-run victory and a 2-1 series success. "It is imperative to put pressure on yourself when preparing for the game. The more pressure you put in, the better you can play. There is a lot of hard work involved. Some quality practice sessions are also involved," Suryakumar expressed after his flaming knock, as reported by PTI. His innings, which included seven fours and nine sixes, propelled India to an engaging total of 228/5, which was confirmed to be too difficult for the visitors. ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 3RD T20I: 'SURYAKUMAR YADAV IS JUST TELLING US THAT BATTING IS SO EASY' - HARDIK PANDYA

Image credit: PTI

Surya played his strokes across the ground, crediting head coach Rahul Dravid for letting him play his wild game. "The boundaries behind were 59-60 metres, so I tried to clear them. There are a few pre-determined shots, but you must also be ready for other strokes. Most of the time, I try to find the gap and use the field to my advantage. Dravid lets me enjoy and tells me to express myself," he declared.

Image credit: PTI

SKY's ton was his third in the T20I format in just seven months, making him the first batter to score three T20I centuries while not batting as an opener. He is now the fastest player to amass the 1,500-run mark in the international format regarding balls faced. In 45 T20Is, the Mumbai-born cricketer has attained 1,578 runs at an average of 46.41 and a strike rate of 180.34, which includes three tons and 13 half-centuries. ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I - Ton-up Suryakumar Yadav fires India to series-clinching win against Sri Lanka

Image credit: PTI