IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: Ton-up Suryakumar Yadav fires India to series-clinching win against Sri Lanka

Indian batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav struck a sensational 112 not out off 51 balls for his third T20I century and fired India to an imposing 228 for five against Sri Lanka in Rajkot, making the job easier for his bowlers.

Then, the Indian bowlers excelled as they reduced Sri Lanka to 137 points, winning the series 2-1. While the first two games were well-matched, India won the final match by dominating with both the ball and the bat, which is sure to inspire the young players.

To reach the challenging mark, Pathum Nissanka (15) decided to review a leg before calling off a Hardik Pandya delivery, which allowed him to survive a first-ball appeal. While they shared a quick 44-run stand, the two openers were up for the challenge. After hitting a few fours off Arshdeep Singh (3/20) in the second over, Nissanka smacked two consecutive sixes off Pandya in the following.

Pandya injected spin by way of Axar Patel (1/19), and the left-arm spinner dismissed Kusal Mendis as the pacers chased runs (23). In the following over, Arshdeep Singh eliminated Nissanka, and Pandya secured Avishka Fernando (1).

The second bowler to take a wicket was the cunning Yuzuvendra Chahal (2/30), who got Charith Asalanka (19) from Shivam Mavi, who sprinted to his left from deep cover and took a superb catch. The visitors began finding Indian fielders and losing their wickets due to the rising necessary run rate.

However, India's love affair with extras continued as the bowlers produced a no ball and 11 wides, including four by Arshdeep. Umran Malik (2/31) impressed with his raw pace once more.

Earlier, Surya needed just 19 deliveries to achieve the 100-run milestone after reaching his fifty in 26 balls. He smashed a six and a four against Chamika Karunaratne (1/52) in the final over to put the innings to bed in impressive fashion.

Shubman Gill (46) was cautious as he opened his account after playing nine dots with a six, followed by a four off Dilshan Madushanka (2/55) in the third over. Shubman Gill had failed to surpass single-digit scores in the previous two games.

After Ishan Kishan (1) was returned in the first over, Rahul Tripathi played a 16-ball 35-run inning.

When spin was added, Tripathi immediately went after Mahesh Theekshana (0/48), who had three fours in the fifth over. He played the first one to point, scooped the second one over square leg, and hit the third one over mid-off.

Tripathi took the initiative and battered Karunaratne (1/52) for two sixes before dying off a short ball and was caught at short third.

In the powerplay, India scored 53 runs for the cost of just two wickets, and while Gill continued to score slowly, Surya was at the top of his game.

In the format, the top batter in the world resembled a being from another planet. He drove the ball to the boundary to reach his half-century.

Gill attempted to boost the ante at the other end as well after Surya fired. A leg-break defeated him as the batter went down the wicket to smash the ball for another boundary, ending their 111-run partnership. He had smashed Wanindu Hasaranga (1/36) for a six.

India's loss of captain Hardik Pandya (4) and all-rounder Deepak Hooda (4) in rapid succession caused Gill's wicket to lose momentum.

Meanwhile, Surya continued timing the ball as perfectly as he constantly did. In his scorching knock, he smacked seven fours and nine sixes. Axar Patel (21 not out), a capable ally who joined him in the end, helped India surpass the 220-run threshold.

(With inputs from PTI)