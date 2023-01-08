IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'Suryakumar Yadav is just telling us that batting is so easy' - Hardik Pandya

IND vs SL 2022-23: Tonman Suryakumar Yadav blazed past the Sri Lankan bowlers to hand India a 91-run conquest and a 2-1 series win. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was in awe of his effortless-looking batting.

Image credit: PTI

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya declared on Saturday that with each innings, the rampaging Suryakumar Yadav told his teammates that "batting is so easy". The 32-year-old delivered yet another exhilarating knock -- an unbeaten 112 off 51 deliveries -- as India destroyed Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the series-deciding third Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot for a 2-1 series win.

Image credit: PTI

"He [SKY] has been surprising everyone every innings that he is batting. He is just telling us that batting is so easy. If I were bowling to him, I'd be disheartened to see his batting with the shot he plays. He has played blinders after blinders," Pandya said at the presentation ceremony. ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I - Ton-up Suryakumar Yadav fires India to series-clinching win against Sri Lanka

Image credit: PTI

Surya enjoyed his innings after Rahul Tripathi streaked away to a 16-ball 35, and Pandya also praised the latter. "Special mention to Rahul Tripathi -- the ball was doing something, but he showed great intent. Then, SKY did his thing," he assumed. When questioned if he has ever notified Surya, Hardik said, "You don't need to tell him anything. He knows what to do. If there is any situation where he is unsure, we have our chats, but more often than not, he knows what to do."

Image credit: PTI

India publicised a monumental 228/5 thanks to Surya's burning knock. The hosts then skittled Lanka for 137. While left-arm spinning all-rounder Axar Patel was wicketless on Saturday, he was in the sport again with the bat, slicing 21 off nine deliveries. "I'm proud of him [Axar], the way he is batting down the order and hitting. It will give a lot of confidence to him and the team as well," Hardik communicated. ALSO READ: 'Good news' - Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery; fans await star cricketer's comeback

Image credit: PTI

The skipper added, "My motto as captain has been that I'll back my players. These are the best T20 cricketers in India, and that's why they are here. This format has no space for doubt, and we're backing the players properly. The way we played in the series is pleasing, we didn't even play 50 per cent of our game in the second game, but we still fought well."

Image credit: PTI