IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'Suryakumar Yadav is just telling us that batting is so easy' - Hardik Pandya
IND vs SL 2022-23: Tonman Suryakumar Yadav blazed past the Sri Lankan bowlers to hand India a 91-run conquest and a 2-1 series win. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was in awe of his effortless-looking batting.
Image credit: PTI
Indian skipper Hardik Pandya declared on Saturday that with each innings, the rampaging Suryakumar Yadav told his teammates that "batting is so easy". The 32-year-old delivered yet another exhilarating knock -- an unbeaten 112 off 51 deliveries -- as India destroyed Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the series-deciding third Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot for a 2-1 series win.
Image credit: PTI
"He [SKY] has been surprising everyone every innings that he is batting. He is just telling us that batting is so easy. If I were bowling to him, I'd be disheartened to see his batting with the shot he plays. He has played blinders after blinders," Pandya said at the presentation ceremony.
Image credit: PTI
Surya enjoyed his innings after Rahul Tripathi streaked away to a 16-ball 35, and Pandya also praised the latter. "Special mention to Rahul Tripathi -- the ball was doing something, but he showed great intent. Then, SKY did his thing," he assumed. When questioned if he has ever notified Surya, Hardik said, "You don't need to tell him anything. He knows what to do. If there is any situation where he is unsure, we have our chats, but more often than not, he knows what to do."
Image credit: PTI
India publicised a monumental 228/5 thanks to Surya's burning knock. The hosts then skittled Lanka for 137. While left-arm spinning all-rounder Axar Patel was wicketless on Saturday, he was in the sport again with the bat, slicing 21 off nine deliveries. "I'm proud of him [Axar], the way he is batting down the order and hitting. It will give a lot of confidence to him and the team as well," Hardik communicated.
Image credit: PTI
The skipper added, "My motto as captain has been that I'll back my players. These are the best T20 cricketers in India, and that's why they are here. This format has no space for doubt, and we're backing the players properly. The way we played in the series is pleasing, we didn't even play 50 per cent of our game in the second game, but we still fought well."
Image credit: PTI
While he was disappointed with the overall result, Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka articulated he was "happy with my performance". "Before coming here, I was not in top form, but I am thrilled with my performance. The way the boys played the tournament, there were a lot of positives. The players have improved a lot. Good to see them playing well," he enunciated.
While he did not bowl enough, Shanaka stated, "Coming into the series, I had a finger injury, so I did not bowl sufficient. Hopefully, I will bowl more in the ODIs [three-match One-day International series vs India that follows]. I want to keep the boys relaxed on the field, but while batting, it is a different game."
(With inputs from PTI)