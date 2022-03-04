IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: The players who could impact Team India

India and Sri Lanka meet in the opening Test in Mohali from Friday. Here's a look at the players who can impact Team India.

India and Sri Lanka are prepared to meet in the opening Test at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali from Friday. The Test will be memorable as former skipper Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th Test. In the meantime, we look at the players who can make a high impact for Team India in this Test.

Virat Kohli

Starting with the man of the occasion itself, Kohli undoubtedly will have all the eyeballs on him. Notably, his unstable form of late will add to the pressure on the occasion, mainly because he hasn't scored an international century in over two years. Can this occasion help him turn things around and make him jump back to form? ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test - India desperate for opening success in Kohli's 100th Test

Rohit Sharma

The new Indian Test skipper will be leading the side for the first time in the longest format. And, he is replacing the man of the moment, Kohli himself. There is hardly any doubt that Rohit would want to lead his side to glory in this Test and give Kohli the best gift of the occasion. And Rohit can do it by putting on a solid batting performance as an opener.

Shreyas Iyer

Ever since he made his Test debut, he has displayed why he is the man of all formats. He slammed a century on debut and also managed to score a 50-plus score in the four innings he has played so far. Given a chance and considering his current form, there is hardly any doubt that he would come out on top again. ALSO READ: Tendulkar to Ganguly: Indian cricket legends laud Kohli ahead of his 100th Test

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin has become one of India's reliable all-rounders in the longest form. While his spin has been quite deadly of late, especially on the Indian tracks, he has also evolved as a batter and can be relied upon in the department too. Also, given the nature of Mohali's wicket that turns as the game progresses, Ashwin would once again come in handy.