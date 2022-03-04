Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: The players who could impact Team India

    First Published Mar 4, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    India and Sri Lanka meet in the opening Test in Mohali from Friday. Here's a look at the players who can impact Team India.

    India and Sri Lanka are prepared to meet in the opening Test at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali from Friday. The Test will be memorable as former skipper Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th Test. In the meantime, we look at the players who can make a high impact for Team India in this Test.

    Virat Kohli
    Starting with the man of the occasion itself, Kohli undoubtedly will have all the eyeballs on him. Notably, his unstable form of late will add to the pressure on the occasion, mainly because he hasn't scored an international century in over two years. Can this occasion help him turn things around and make him jump back to form?

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test - India desperate for opening success in Kohli's 100th Test

    Rohit Sharma
    The new Indian Test skipper will be leading the side for the first time in the longest format. And, he is replacing the man of the moment, Kohli himself. There is hardly any doubt that Rohit would want to lead his side to glory in this Test and give Kohli the best gift of the occasion. And Rohit can do it by putting on a solid batting performance as an opener.

    Shreyas Iyer
    Ever since he made his Test debut, he has displayed why he is the man of all formats. He slammed a century on debut and also managed to score a 50-plus score in the four innings he has played so far. Given a chance and considering his current form, there is hardly any doubt that he would come out on top again.

    ALSO READ: Tendulkar to Ganguly: Indian cricket legends laud Kohli ahead of his 100th Test

    Ravichandran Ashwin
    Ashwin has become one of India's reliable all-rounders in the longest form. While his spin has been quite deadly of late, especially on the Indian tracks, he has also evolved as a batter and can be relied upon in the department too. Also, given the nature of Mohali's wicket that turns as the game progresses, Ashwin would once again come in handy.

    Jasprit Bumrah
    He is presently India's number one pacer. Although his form has marginally been unstable of late, he is being backed to fare well in this Test and the whole series. Currently ranked tenth in the ICC Bowlers' Rankings for the format, he will utilise this Test as an opportunity to get back to the top. However, he might have to toil a bit, considering the star batting line-up of the Lankans.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka 2021-22, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Virat Kohli 100th Test, team analysis, players to watch, head to head, probable, fantasy xi-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: India desperate for opening success in Kohli's 100th Test

    Ranji Trophy approaches landmark moment: Railways-J&K play 5,000th game-ayh

    Ranji Trophy approaches landmark moment: Railways-J&K play 5,000th game

    Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: Indian cricket legends laud Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th Test-ayh

    Tendulkar to Ganguly: Indian cricket legends laud Kohli ahead of his 100th Test

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Maharashtra government allows 25% capacity crowd at venues-ayh

    IPL 2022: Maharashtra government allows 25% capacity crowd at venues

    BCCI central contracts: Double demotion for Pandya; Rahane, Pujara dropped to Grade B

    BCCI central contracts: Double demotion for Pandya; Rahane, Pujara dropped to Grade B

    Recent Stories

    Why is Prabhas still single? He was supposed to get married after Baahubali, then what happened? RCB

    Why is Prabhas still single? He was supposed to get married after Baahubali, then what happened?

    Russia Ukraine war Indian student shot at in Kyiv taken back midway gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Indian student shot at in Kyiv, taken back midway

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards RCB

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards

    Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance, inspirational quotes/messages by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa RCB

    Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance, inspirational quotes/messages by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa

    Europe biggest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian firing: Report

    Chernobyl scare after Russian shelling at Europe's largest nuclear plant

    Recent Videos

    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    Video Icon
    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: The numbers and stats involving India-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: The numbers and stats involving India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: Mumbai City needs to do better with the decisions - Des Buckingham on Kerala Blasters defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to do better with the decisions - Buckingham on Kerala defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: It's always tough to play against Mumbai City - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's always tough to play against Mumbai - Kerala's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon