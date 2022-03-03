Tendulkar to Ganguly: Indian cricket legends laud Kohli ahead of his 100th Test

India and Sri Lanka play the opening Test on Friday. The Test will be Virat Kohli’s 100th. Ahead of it, Indian legends have glorified him on his feat.

India and Sri Lanka will be locking horns in the opening Test at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali from Friday. The Test will be of special occasion, as former Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th game in the format. Legendary former Indians have trumpeted him on this incredible feat ahead of this unique occasion.

Kohli will be the 12th Indian to attain this stunning accomplishment. The other 11 happen to be Sachhin Tendulkar (200), Rahul Dravid (163), VVS Laxman (134), Anil Kumble (132), Kapil Dev (131), Sunil Gavaskar (125), Dilip Vengsarkar (116), Sourav Ganguly (113), Ishant Sharma (105), Harbhajan Singh (103) and Sehwag (103). Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 and has since piled 7,962 runs at an average of 50.4, including seven double hundreds, 27 tons and 28 half-centuries.

Praising Kohli ahead of his landmark, Tendulkar said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), “I remember the first time I heard about you was when we were in Australia in 2007. You guys were playing the U-19 World Cup in Malaysia, and that’s when certain players in the team were discussing you. He is one player to watch out for, achhi batting kar leta hai (he can bat well).”

Meanwhile, current Team India head coach Dravid stated, “To be able to play one is great; to be able to play 100 is a fantastic achievement. It’s an achievement Virat Kohli can be very proud of.” Also, Kohli’s former Delhi teammate Virender Sehwag added, “Main toh kehta hoon. Haazme ki goli, tyohaar mein Holi aur batting mein Kohli, poore Bhaarat ko pasand hai (I say so. Digestion pill, Holi in festival and Kohli in batting, the whole India likes it).”

Also, the reigning president of the BCCI, Ganguly said, “Virat has had a great journey. Starting from 10-11 years ago and getting to where he has reached is exceptional. On behalf of BCCI, and also as a former captain and a former cricketer who has played 100 Tests and more, I wish him all the very best.”