    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: India desperate for opening success in Kohli's 100th Test

    India and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns in the opening Test in Mohali from Friday. It will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test. Here is the match preview.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Mohali, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 6:04 PM IST

    After the one-sided domination in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), it is time for India and Sri Lanka to lock horns in three Tests. The opening Test will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali from Friday. It will be of enormous significance as former Indian skipper Virat Kohli plays his 100th Test. We present the match preview here.

    Current form
    India is coming off a 1-2 defeat in South Africa and will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways, contending for the final berth in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. As for Lanka, it is coming off a 2-0 clean sweep against the Windies at home. However, India might have an advantage, judging by its team magnitude.

    Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out
    As for the squad, India has a batting dominated side, with 12 batters, compared to 10 bowlers. However, with superstars packed in the latter, its bowling is not to be taken lightly. Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav could make a huge impact.

    On the other hand, Lanka is packed with bowlers. However, its batting has top names and talent who can be tiring the Indian bowlers. The likes of Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Suranga Lakmal and Dushmantha Chameera could prove to be dangerous for India.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    India does not have any injury concerns, fresh into the series. However, Lanka might be wary of Kusal Mendis's fitness. As for their head-on clashes, the two teams have met in 44 Tests, with India leading 20-7, while in 20 Tests in India, it leads 11-0. In Mohali, the only Test between the two ended in a draw.

    Weather and pitch report
    The weather in Mohali will be clear throughout, with the temperature expected to be around 26-30 degrees. The pitch will be batting friendly, and the side winning the toss will look to bat first. The spinners might get some assistance as the game progresses.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vc) and Mohammed Siraj.
    SL: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Charith Asalanka.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Rohit, Kohli, Iyer (c), Nissanka - Rohit and Nissanka would give the right start, while Kohli will dominate at number three. Iyer will consolidate in fourth, while his consistency makes him the skipper.
    Wicketkeeper: Pant - He is the only lad who has been dominating in the department, making him a no-brainer.
    All-rounders: Jadeja, Ashwin (vc), de Silva - Jadeja will rule in both departments. While Ashwin's lethal spin makes it crucial, thus handing him the role of the deputy as well, de Silva will be handy in both too.
    Bowlers: Shami, Chameera, Kumara - The bowling department will consist of the pace trio of the mentioned three, who have been deadly of late, while Bumrah's slight inconsistency forces him to miss out.

    Match details
    Date and day:     March 4-8, 2022 (Friday-Tuesday)
    Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
    Time: 9.30 AM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

