    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Jasprit Bumrah suffers right ankle sprain, under observation

    First Published Dec 28, 2021, 5:51 PM IST
    India and South Africa are battling in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. On Day 3, on Tuesday, Jasprit Bumrah suffered a sprain in his right ankle. He has been kept under observation for now.

    The Boxing Day Test at the Centurion Park for the Freedom Trophy has been a battle between India and South Africa. Meanwhile, on Tuesday (Day 3), there was a scare for the Indians, as pacer Jasprit Bumrah sprained his right ankle while bowling. He has been taken off the field and has been kept under observation.

    It happened during the post-lunch session when Bumrah screamed in pain after bowling to Rassie van der Dussen in the 11th over and went down on the ground as his teammates and physio rushed in. He visibly was in extreme discomfort with his ankle and could not bowl the remaining delivery in the over, thus walking off the field. Pacer Mohammed Siraj completed the over.

    Later, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter the update the situation. "Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings. The medical team is monitoring him at the moment. Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute," the tweet read.

    Bumrah injury gives a massive scare to the Indians, as he is the side's frontline pace bowler. Although Siraj, Mohammed Sahmi and Shardul Thakur are handling the duties for now and have managed to put SA under pressure, India will miss Bumrah's services to get the job done efficiently. If ruled out of the series, India has Navdeep Saini and Deepak Chahar on standby to replace him.

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, India managed 327, with opener KL Rahul scoring a century, while fellow opener Mayank Agarwal scored 60. After a joyous Day 1 and Day 2 being washed out due to rain, the Protea pacers struck back, with Lungi Ngidi claiming a six-for. The host is struggling as well, having lost four early wickets.
    Brief scores: IND 327 (Rahul- 123, Mayank- 60*; Ngidi- 6/71) leads SA 67/4 (Bavuma- 17*; Shami- 2/10) by 260 runs.

