Image Credit : Getty

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah turned 32 on Saturday, December 6. Making his international debut in 2016, Bumrah has risen to become one of the most reliable, impactful, and influential fast bowlers in the history of Indian cricket. Over the last nine years, Bumrah has become India’s pace bowling mainstay, leading the attack in all conditions and redefining India’s fast-bowling standards.

On his birthday, let’s take a look at five stats that prove why Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler for Team India across formats in the modern era of international cricket.