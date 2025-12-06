Jasprit Bumrah Birthday: 5 STUNNING Stats that Define India's Pace Bowling Icon
On his 32nd birthday, we look at Jasprit Bumrah’s rise since his 2016 debut, highlighting five key stats — from his wicket tally and elite Test average to his dominance overseas and in SENA nations — proving he’s India’s premier modern-era bowler.
Jasprit Bumrah Turns 32
Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah turned 32 on Saturday, December 6. Making his international debut in 2016, Bumrah has risen to become one of the most reliable, impactful, and influential fast bowlers in the history of Indian cricket. Over the last nine years, Bumrah has become India’s pace bowling mainstay, leading the attack in all conditions and redefining India’s fast-bowling standards.
On his birthday, let’s take a look at five stats that prove why Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler for Team India across formats in the modern era of international cricket.
1. Most International Wickets Since Debut
Jasprit Bumrah made his international debut in an ODI match against Australia in 2016. Since then, the 32-year-old cemented his place in all three formats and has emerged as the most consistent performer for Team India. In 221 matches, he has picked up 482 wickets, including 18 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 20.60 and an economy rate of 3.65 — the most by any Indian bowler since his international debut in 2016.
The second best is Ravichandran Ashwin, who has 418 wickets, followed by Ravindra Jadeja with 404 wickets since Bumrah’s debut. Among pacers, Mohammed Shami has taken 323 wickets, while Mohammed Siraj has picked 226 scalps in international cricket since Jasprit Bumrah’s India debut. This shows Bumrah’s unmatched consistency and impact, making him a standout bowler since his debut.
2. Best Bowling Average with Minimum 200 Test Wickets
Jasprit Bumrah has been India’s pace bowling mainstay since making his Test debut against South Africa in 2018. The Gujarat-born fast bowler has consistently troubled the batters with his lethal pace and accuracy, boasting one of the best bowling averages with a minimum of 200 wickets in the history of Test cricket.
Bumrah has picked 234 wickets at an average of 19.79 in 52 matches, making him one of the most effective fast bowlers in Test history. Former West Indies bowling legend late. Malcolm Marshall picked 376 wickets at an average of 20.94, followed by Joe Garner with 259 wickets at an average of 20.97, highlighting Bumrah’s place among the all-time greats of pace bowling.
3. More Overseas Wickets Than at Home
Jasprit Bumrah has been a reliable overseas bowler for Team India than at home, and the stat proves it all. Since making his international debut in 2016, the pacer has taken 262 wickets in overseas conditions compared to 220 wickets at home, which is around 54% of his total international wickets, showcasing his ability to perform exceptionally in challenging overseas conditions.
Bumrah’s overseas Test record is exceptional compared to his home performance. Out of 234 wickets in Test cricket, the Indian pacer has 172 wickets in overseas conditions, which is around 74% of his total red-ball wickets for Team India, underlining his dominance in foreign conditions. Since his international debut, Jasprit Bumrah has consistently proven to-be go to bowler for Team India, delivering match-winning performances across formats and conditions.
4. Most Wickets In SENA Conditions Since Debut
Jasprit Bumrah has performed exceptionally well in SENA conditions (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) since making his international debut. In 154 matches, Bumrah has picked 316 wickets, including 23.38 and an economy rate of 3.54, the most by any Indian bowler in SENA countries since his debut. Interestingly, the Gujarat pacer is the only Indian bowler to date to take 300 wickets across formats in SENA nations since his debut.
Out of 316 wickets, 193 came in Test cricket, which is around 61% of his total SENA wickets, highlighting his dominance in the longest format in challenging overseas conditions. Additionally, Jasprit Bumrah has the most Test fifers (13) by an Indian pacer in Tests in SENA nations, further cementing his reputation as India’s most dominant pacer in these conditions.
5. Best Bowling Average in a WTC Cycle with Minimum 50 Wickets
Apart from Test bowling average with a minimum of 200 wickets, Jasprit Bumrah holds the record for the best bowling average in a single World Test Championship cycle (2023-25) with a minimum of 50 wickets, finishing with 77 wickets at an average of 15.09 in 15 matches, the best by any bowler in a WTC cycle. The second best is South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada with 18.73, followed by India spin bowling legend Ravichandran Ashwin with 19.67.
Combining his Test bowling average with his unparalleled WTC record further establishes Bumrah as the most complete and dominant red-ball pacer India has ever produced. The last WTC cycle was the best for Jasprit Bumrah as he not only emerged as the joint-second highest wicket-taker, but also produced career-defining spells that powered India’s dominance across tours.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.