India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Netizens surprised as Virat Kohli and co stumble on Day 3

It turned out to be a horror start on Day 3 for India. Taking on South Africa at the Centurion Park in the 2021-22 Freedom Series on Tuesday, the visitors were shot out for 327 in the day's opening session. Pacer Lungi Ngidi was the best performer with the ball, claiming a six-for, while India lost seven wickets, which turned out to be one of its worst collapses, surprising the netizens.

India resumed at 272/3 from Day 1 after steady rains washed out Day 2 entirely. With KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane continuing at 122 and 41, respectively, the two were dismissed early by pacers Kagiso Rabada and Ngidi at 291. As the new batters came in, they could hardly settle down, with the Protea pacers sending them back to the pavilion quite quickly.

Jasprit Bumrah (14) was the only new batter on Tuesday to have entered double figures. As Ngidi claimed 6/71, it happened to be his second-best figure in the format, while Rabada, too, impressed with a three-for. SA is also off to a shaky start, losing skipper Dean Elgar (1) early to pacer Bumrah. Meanwhile, here are some records scripted as a result of India's collapse:

Second instance of KL Rahul finishing overnight with a score of 100-plus and departing the next day cheaply.

Second worst collapse after being three down for 278-plus (49/7).

Ngidi's second-best Test figures, with the best being 6/39 against India in Centurion (2017-18).

Ngidi claims joint second-most fifer against India in Tests, along with Shaun Pollock.

Brief scores: IND 327 (Rahul- 123, Mayank- 60*; Ngidi- 6/71) leads SA 21/1 (Markram- 11*; Bumrah- 1/12) by 306 runs.