    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Netizens surprised as Virat Kohli and co stumble on Day 3

    On Tuesday, India had a tough outing on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa of the Freedom Series. India lost seven wickets and was shot out for 327, surprising netizens.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Netizens surprised as Virat Kohli and co stumble on Day 3-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Centurion, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 3:40 PM IST
    It turned out to be a horror start on Day 3 for India. Taking on South Africa at the Centurion Park in the 2021-22 Freedom Series on Tuesday, the visitors were shot out for 327 in the day's opening session. Pacer Lungi Ngidi was the best performer with the ball, claiming a six-for, while India lost seven wickets, which turned out to be one of its worst collapses, surprising the netizens.

    India resumed at 272/3 from Day 1 after steady rains washed out Day 2 entirely. With KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane continuing at 122 and 41, respectively, the two were dismissed early by pacers Kagiso Rabada and Ngidi at 291. As the new batters came in, they could hardly settle down, with the Protea pacers sending them back to the pavilion quite quickly.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test - Day 2 washed out due to incessant rains

    Jasprit Bumrah (14) was the only new batter on Tuesday to have entered double figures. As Ngidi claimed 6/71, it happened to be his second-best figure in the format, while Rabada, too, impressed with a three-for. SA is also off to a shaky start, losing skipper Dean Elgar (1) early to pacer Bumrah. Meanwhile, here are some records scripted as a result of India's collapse:

    • Second instance of KL Rahul finishing overnight with a score of 100-plus and departing the next day cheaply.
    • Second worst collapse after being three down for 278-plus (49/7).
    • Ngidi's second-best Test figures, with the best being 6/39 against India in Centurion (2017-18).
    • Ngidi claims joint second-most fifer against India in Tests, along with Shaun Pollock.

    Brief scores: IND 327 (Rahul- 123, Mayank- 60*; Ngidi- 6/71) leads SA 21/1 (Markram- 11*; Bumrah- 1/12) by 306 runs.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 4:34 PM IST
    Irfan Pathan welcomes new member to family, blessed with baby boy Suleiman

    ICC Awards 2021: The 13 categories which will honour the world's top cricketers

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Scott Boland's stunner to English collapse - The observations from Day 3

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Boland shines in AUS emphatic win over ENG to retain the urn; netizens stunned

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

    Here's what Rajnikanth said after watching Ranveer Singh's 83; read his review

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Abhijit Bichukale bid adieu to the reality show? Here's what we know

    Meet PM Modi's Rs 12 crore Mercedes Maybach S650 armoured car

    Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds to celebrate Lunar New Year; Details inside

    South Africa next on the checklist for India

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

