Rohit Sharma’s 75-run knock in the final ODI against South Africa, completing 20,000 international runs, and his upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy appearance have reignited debates on his fitness, form, and potential role in India’s 2027 World Cup plans.

Former India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma returned to his rhythm with a brilliant half-century in the third and final ODI of the series against South Africa at the Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday, December 7.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After opting to bowl first by skipper KL Rahul, Team India bowlers bundled out South Africa for 270 in the series decider, as it is levelled at 1-1 after Proteas won the second ODI in Raipur. Chasing a 271-run target set by the visitors, India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma got the hosts off to a commanding start, with former India captain’s fluent stroke play setting the tone for a confident chase.

The opening pair frustrated the South African batter with their commanding 155-run stand before Rohit Sharma’s stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj. The veteran Indian batter played a brilliant knock of 75 off 73 balls, including seven fours and three sixes.

Rohit Sharma Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Rohit Sharma has been quite impressive with his form since his return to international cricket in the ODI series against Australia in October this year. After having retired from Tests and T20Is, the former India captain is solely focusing on ODI cricket, with the intention to extend his illustrious career till the 2027 World Cup, which is likely to be swansong.

In the Australia ODI series, Rohit has amassed 202 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 101.1 in three matches. In the home ODI series against South Africa, the veteran Indian batter has aggregated 146 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 48.67 in three matches. Across two series, Rohit Sharma has accumulated 247 runs at an average of has accumulated 347 runs at an average of 69.4, reaffirming that his form remains intact.

Rohit Sharma’s 75-run knock in the Vizag ODI, wherein he dictated India’s run chase with his fluent boundaries, trademark timing, and holding the innings together alongside his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Alongside his 75-run knock, Rohit Sharma has unlocked another milestone by completing 20,000 international runs, becoming the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid, and 14th overall to achieve a historic milestone in international cricket. Rohit was just 27 runs short of completing the feat, which he did with ease during his fluent innings in Vizag, adding another major milestone to his already illustrious career.

Has Rohit Sharma Consolidated His Spot for the 2027 World Cup?

Following another impressive outing, the debate has once again renewed whether Rohit Sharma has firmly cemented his place in India’s long-term plans for the 2027 World Cup. The selectors and team management were expected to keep a close eye on his form, fitness, performance, and consistency to determine whether he fits in India’s ODI plans in the build-up to the ODI World Cup.

Though Rohit Sharma has not officially confirmed his availability for the World Cup, his performance in the ODI series against Australia and South Africa has showcased that the veteran Indian batter is still performing at the highest level and can play a key role for India in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup.

During the squad announcement for the Australia ODI series, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were ‘non-committal’ about their 2027 World Cup participation, which sparked speculation and debate over whether India’s experienced leaders would be available for the marquee event.

However, their performances in the ODI series against South Africa have shown that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are still in top form and capable of delivering match-winning performances.

Though playing only the ODI format after retiring from the Tests and T20Is, Rohit Sharma has shown that he can still dominate games, guide innings, and provide the stability India need at the top order.

Rohit to Feature in Vijay Hazare Trophy

For selectors to further evaluate his form and fitness, Rohit Sharma will feature in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Former India captain has reportedly informed the Mumbai Cricket Association of his availability for the domestic 50-over tournament, which will begin on December 24. It was in line with the BCCI directive that every contracted Indian player has to play in domestic cricket to be considered for national selection.

However, Rohit Sharma will reportedly feature for Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts, despite he retired from the T20Is last year. It was reported that Rohit will head straight to Pune after the third ODI to join his Mumbai side, confirming he will play the SMAT knockout stage in order to stay match‑fit and remain in contention for the 2027 World Cup.

Before heading to Pune, Rohit Sharma, alongside Virat Kohli, are expected to have a meeting with the BCCI, including selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir, to discuss their future and the way forward, especially keeping in mind the 2027 World Cup.

The BCCI is likely to iron out issues of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with head coach Gambhir and the selectors after the reports of a rift in the dressing room emerged after the first ODI in Ranchi.