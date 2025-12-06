Image Credit : Getty

Day 3 of the Ashes 2025 Pink-Ball Test was once again dominated by Australia against England at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, December 6. The hosts put themselves in a commanding position as they are aiming for a 2-0 series lead.

After bundling out Australia for 511, England posted a total of 134/6, with skipper Ben Stokes and Will Jacks on 4 runs, and trailing by 44 runs over the hosts’ first-innings total, as Australia maintained control and kept England under constant pressure heading into the penultimate day of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane.

On that note, let’s take a look at key talking points from Day 3 of the Pink-Ball Test at the Gabba.