Image Credit : X/@BCCI

Team India made a brilliant comeback to clinch the 2-1 series win with a commanding nine-wicket over South Africa in the third and final ODI at the Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday, December 12.

With a 271-run target, Team India chased it down in 39.5 overs or 61 balls to spare, with Yash Jaiswal playing a brilliant unbeaten knock of 116 off 121 balls to help the Men in Blue secure the victory. Rohit Sharma (75) and Virat Kohli (65*) significantly contributed to the hosts’ run chase with crucial fifties.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from India’s ODI series win over South Africa.