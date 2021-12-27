India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Day 2 washed out due to incessant rains

India and South Africa are playing Centurion's Boxing Day Test of the Freedom Series. Meanwhile, Day 2 was washed out entirely due to persistent rains. Day 3 is expected to be better.

The Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa for the Freedom Trophy 2021-22 turned out to be one-way traffic on Day 1. However, no play was possible on Day 2, as persistent rains washed out the entire day's play. However, Day 3 is expected to be better, with some play predicted.

The weather update was not so encouraging before the start of the Test. While some rains and overcast clouds were expected on Day 1, it turned out otherwise, as it was bright and shiny throughout, with play entirely possible. However, the rain gods abided by the heavy rain prediction for Day 2.\

The forecast for the next couple of days is a bit reassuring. Although rain might not make any significant interruptions, it is expected to stay cloudy throughout, while lousy light could possibly play spoilsport. Day 4 is scheduled to be a bit shiny. However, things could be as gloomy as Day 2 on Day 5, with heavy rains expected again.

It would be interesting to see Virat Kohli and co' plans hereon. While India is currently 272/3, 100 runs more should be ideal, followed by a declaration. Also, with the host looking a bit rusty with the ball, it could be possible for the batters to be the same, while the brutal Indian bowling attack can go all guns blazing at the batters. Technically, both sides have a couple of days to wrap up this Test.

Match summary

Winning the toss and opting to bat, it was a commendable start by the openers. While opener Mayank Agarwal scored 60 before being trapped leg-before by pacer Ngidi, Chetweshwar Pujara's horror run continued as he departed for an unfortunate duck to the same man. Nonetheless, fellow opener KL Rahul is batting past 100, while Ajinkya Rahane duly supports him. Meanwhile, Kohli could manage 35.

Brief scores: IND 157/2 (Mayank- 60; Rahul- 110*; Ngidi- 3/44) vs SA.