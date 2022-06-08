India vs South Africa 2022: Malik to Arshdeep - 5 young players to watch out for during T20Is
Many promising young talents will be on display when India hosts South Africa for 5 T20Is.
Image credit: Getty
As India hosts South Africa, there are plenty of players to watch. India has gone into the series with some seniors rested, which means there will be opportunities for Arshadeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, and Umran Malik with the ball. With the bat, India will open with one of its youngest players, with one of Ishan Kishan or Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to partner with captain KL Rahul. While South Africa will have the older team in the series, it will also have some batting prodigies on its hands, with Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis. Here are some young players to watch for the upcoming India-SouthAfrica Twenty20 International (T20I) Series:
Image credit: IPL
Umran Malik: The new pace sensation Umran Malik will be one of the highlights of this series as he will likely make his debut for the Indian side on the back of his stunning performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The pace machine from Jammu & Kashmir caught everyone’s attention by consistently clocking 150 km/h in every match for former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). In his first entire IPL season, Umran has picked 22 wickets with his best figure of 5/25 against eventual champions Gujarat Titans (GT).
Image credit: IPL
Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has been another young pacer like Malik, who left many people thrilled in IPL 2022. Arshdeep had been the go-to bowler for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the death overs, with his ability to deliver yorkers and stay economical even in the death. Among bowlers to bowl over 100 balls in the last four overs of IPL 2022, Arshadeep was the second most economical bowler with a 7.58 economy, only behind Jasprit Bumrah.
Image credit: IPL
Marco Jansen: Another budding player from South Africa, Marco Jansen, is yet to make his T20I debut for Proteas. His performances against India before the year in Tests would give him confidence when he reencounters Men in Blue in the upcoming series. In the IPL 2022, he dismissed Virat Kohli in a match for SRH against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where he returned with figures of 3/25 in four overs.
Tristan Stubbs: 21-year-old Tristian Stubbs could be the big-hitting batter to help South Africa ace the T20I series against the hosts. He made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians (MI), but he got out on duck in the only match he played in the season. But, the batter has an outstanding record in the 19 T20 games and where he amassed 508 runs, including three half-centuries.