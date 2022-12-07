Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN 2022-23: Injured Rohit Sharma likely to miss Chittagong ODI; could return for Tests

    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 7:05 PM IST

    IND vs BAN 2022-23: India suffered a setback during the second Dhaka ODI as Rohit Sharma injured his finger. While he will likely miss the final Chittagong ODI, he could return in time for the Tests.

    Image credit: Getty

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the third One-Day International (ODI) versus Bangladesh after busting the webbing between his left thumb and index finger during the second contest of the series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Standing at the second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied hand after dropping Anamul Haque off pacer Mohammed Siraj during the fourth delivery of the second over and was accompanied off the field by the team physio. He was rushed to a hospital in the city for a scan, and the affected area needed numerous stitches during the initial remedy.

    Image credit: Getty

    It is accepted that some additional scans will be needed to verify if there is a fracture. Rohit could be in a race against time to be fit for the opening Test versus the same opponent, starting at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on December 14.

    ALSO READ: IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI - Mehidy slams maiden ton to script remarkable Bangladesh recovery

    Image credit: Getty

    "India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI declared in a media release. Rohit refrained from participating any further part in the second ODI, while his left thumb was caught heavily dressed and with stitches. Even if the stitches are cut within a week, he would only be able to return to training after the opening Test gets underway.

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, injury-prone seamer Deepak Chahar sustained a rigid hamstring while bowling in the second ODI. He could bowl only three overs of his quota. Also, rookie pacer Kuldeep Sen, who debuted in the first ODI in Dhaka, was ruled out of the second with a stiff back.

    (With inputs from PTI)

