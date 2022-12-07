IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Mehidy slams maiden ton to script remarkable Bangladesh recovery

IND vs BAN 2022-23: Bangladesh is up against India in the second Dhaka ODI on Wednesday. Despite initial struggles, Mehidy Hasan came up with a splendid maiden ODI century to script an incredible recovery for the hosts.

The diminutive Mehidy Hasan Miraz once again tormented the Indian bowlers on the way to his maiden century as Bangladesh staged a remarkable recovery to reach 271/7 in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. India had Bangladesh on the mat at 69 for six before last match's hero Miraz (100 off 83 balls) stitched an epic 148-run partnership off 165 balls with Mahmudullah (77 off 96) to help the home team put up a fighting total. It was the highest-ever seventh-wicket stand against India. Miraz saved his best for the 50th over when he smashed Shardul Thakur for a couple of sixes, including a sweetly timed pick-up shot, before reaching the three-figure mark in the final ball of the innings.

The visitors had struggled to take the decisive last wicket in the series opener. Similarly, they ran out of ideas on Wednesday after more than half of the Bangladesh line-up was sent back to the dressing room by the 19th. Miraz got many of his runs square of the wicket as he picked his gaps, especially against the spinners. He ended up with eight boundaries and four sixes.

Mahmudullah, too, grew in confidence as his innings progressed. It took a brilliant one-handed catch from wicketkeeper KL Rahul to dismiss him and end a memorable stand. After Bangladesh opted to bat, pacer Mohammad Siraj (2/73) troubled the batters with his incoming deliveries, and fellow speedster Umran Malik (2/58) used his express pace to good effect. At the same time, off-spinner Washington Sundar (3/37) had them uncomfortable with the extra bounce.

Siraj got his revenge in the same over he was hit for back-to-back boundaries by Anamul Haque (11 off 9). The Indian pacer set up Haque with a couple of outswingers before bringing one back in to trap him in front of the stumps. Siraj's next wicket came in the 10th over when the dangerous Litton Das (7 off 23) had no clue about his in-swinger from a good length.

Malik, coming into the side in place of injured pacer Kuldeep Sen, tested the seasoned Shakib Al Hasan (8 off 20) with a barrage of short balls. It was an uncomfortable stay in the middle for Shakib, who eventually fell to a spinner as he mistimed a slog sweep off Sundar.

Like Shakib, Najmul Hossain Shanto was expecting some chin music, but Malik bowled one at 151kmph on the length, and the southpaw was late on the ball to see his off-stump cartwheeling. Mehidy and Mahumudullah got together in 20th over and changed the course of the innings. Indian captain Rohit Sharma suffered a nasty blow to his thumb early in the innings.

Standing at the second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied left hand when he dropped Haque off Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over. He did come to the ground after that, and KL Rahul led the side in his absence. Also, the seventh-wicket stand between Mehidy and Mahmudullah was the highest by any side in an ODI versus India.

(With inputs from PTI)