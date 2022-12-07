Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Mehidy slams maiden ton to script remarkable Bangladesh recovery

    IND vs BAN 2022-23: Bangladesh is up against India in the second Dhaka ODI on Wednesday. Despite initial struggles, Mehidy Hasan came up with a splendid maiden ODI century to script an incredible recovery for the hosts.

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Mehidy Hasan Miraj slams maiden ton to script remarkable Bangladesh recovery against India, social media explodes-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 4:33 PM IST

    The diminutive Mehidy Hasan Miraz once again tormented the Indian bowlers on the way to his maiden century as Bangladesh staged a remarkable recovery to reach 271/7 in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. India had Bangladesh on the mat at 69 for six before last match's hero Miraz (100 off 83 balls) stitched an epic 148-run partnership off 165 balls with Mahmudullah (77 off 96) to help the home team put up a fighting total. It was the highest-ever seventh-wicket stand against India. Miraz saved his best for the 50th over when he smashed Shardul Thakur for a couple of sixes, including a sweetly timed pick-up shot, before reaching the three-figure mark in the final ball of the innings.

    The visitors had struggled to take the decisive last wicket in the series opener. Similarly, they ran out of ideas on Wednesday after more than half of the Bangladesh line-up was sent back to the dressing room by the 19th. Miraz got many of his runs square of the wicket as he picked his gaps, especially against the spinners. He ended up with eight boundaries and four sixes.

    ALSO READ: IND VS BAN 2022-23, 2ND ODI - ROHIT SHARMA TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER TAKING A HIT ON THUMB

    Mahmudullah, too, grew in confidence as his innings progressed. It took a brilliant one-handed catch from wicketkeeper KL Rahul to dismiss him and end a memorable stand. After Bangladesh opted to bat, pacer Mohammad Siraj (2/73) troubled the batters with his incoming deliveries, and fellow speedster Umran Malik (2/58) used his express pace to good effect. At the same time, off-spinner Washington Sundar (3/37) had them uncomfortable with the extra bounce.

    Siraj got his revenge in the same over he was hit for back-to-back boundaries by Anamul Haque (11 off 9). The Indian pacer set up Haque with a couple of outswingers before bringing one back in to trap him in front of the stumps. Siraj's next wicket came in the 10th over when the dangerous Litton Das (7 off 23) had no clue about his in-swinger from a good length.

    ALSO READ: IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI - Axar Patel, Umran Malik back as Bangladesh opts to bat

    Malik, coming into the side in place of injured pacer Kuldeep Sen, tested the seasoned Shakib Al Hasan (8 off 20) with a barrage of short balls. It was an uncomfortable stay in the middle for Shakib, who eventually fell to a spinner as he mistimed a slog sweep off Sundar.

    Like Shakib, Najmul Hossain Shanto was expecting some chin music, but Malik bowled one at 151kmph on the length, and the southpaw was late on the ball to see his off-stump cartwheeling. Mehidy and Mahumudullah got together in 20th over and changed the course of the innings. Indian captain Rohit Sharma suffered a nasty blow to his thumb early in the innings.

    ALSO READ: ''MY FAMILY CANNOT BE WASHING MACHINE FOR CRICKET'S DIRTY LAUNDRY - DAVID WARNER WITHDRAWS CAPTAINCY BAN PLEA

    Standing at the second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied left hand when he dropped Haque off Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over. He did come to the ground after that, and KL Rahul led the side in his absence. Also, the seventh-wicket stand between Mehidy and Mahmudullah was the highest by any side in an ODI versus India.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not want my family to be washing machine for cricket dirty laundry - David Warner forfeits captaincy ban plea-ayh

    ''My family cannot be washing machine for cricket's dirty laundry: David Warner withdraws captaincy ban plea

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Axar Patel, Umran Malik back as Bangladesh opts to bat against India-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Axar Patel, Umran Malik back as Bangladesh opts to bat

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI preview, venue, date, time, where to watch live streaming: India in must-win encounter against Bangladesh-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Litmus test for big guns as India in must-win encounter against Bangladesh

    IPL Indian Premier League: You can get knocked down, but you have to get up again - Mumbai Indians MI boss Mark Boucher-ayh

    IPL: 'You can get knocked down, but you've to get up again' - Mumbai Indians boss Mark Boucher

    Natasa Stankovic workout secrets revealed: Try these exercises to stay as fit as Hardik Pandya wife-ayh

    Natasa Stankovic's workout secrets revealed: Try these exercises to stay as fit as Hardik Pandya's wife

    Recent Stories

    MCD Election Result 2022 BJP can still have the Mayor seat despite AAP win Here s how gcw

    MCD Election Result 2022: BJP can still have the Mayor seat despite AAP win; Here's how

    Get rid of acidity by following these 5 natural remedies sur

    Get rid of acidity by following these 5 natural remedies

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's naughty dance moves are a must WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's naughty dance moves are a must WATCH

    Google Pixel Fold codenamed as Felix may feature 12GB RAM triple rear camera USB Type C and more gcw

    Google Pixel Fold codenamed as ‘Felix'; may feature 12GB RAM, triple rear camera & more

    MCD Election result 2022: AAP defeats BJP, 'Let's clean Delhi' says Kejriwal; seeks support from Opposition - adt

    AAP breaks BJP's 15-year jinx, Kejriwal says 'Let's clean up Delhi'; seeks support from Opposition

    Recent Videos

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon