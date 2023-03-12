IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Shades of Sachin Tendulkar's epic 241 at Sydney in Virat Kohli's 28th century

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India frustrated Australia with the bat in the final Ahmedabad Test, thanks to Virat Kohli's valiant effort and outstanding knock of 186. The innings also gave a glimpse of Sachin Tendulkar's epic 241 in Sydney.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli had a disarming smile at the end. He had just dispatched a Nathan Lyon delivery towards mid-wicket for a single. The 40-month wait is over, and Kohli has finally got his 28th Test hundred. There were no clenched fists, no imaginary uppercut like a pro boxer, and no giant leap in celebration. There wasn't any customary cuss word either. Instead, there was just relief written all over his face. Kohli kissed his wedding ring tied to his necklace and acknowledged the crowd, unlike when he had completed a half-century. Test runs dried up during those 40 long months, and the average dipped to a lowly 25. There was criticism all around, and his legion of fans was kept waiting for the day when he would play a special knock to warm their hearts. ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 4TH TEST: KOHLI-AXAR FRUSTRATE AUSTRALIA; PUSHES INDIA TO THE BRINK OF DRAW; FANS AMUSED

Great players have the knack of conquering the odds, and on Sunday, Kohli crossed a significant hurdle with the fighting spirit of a champion. Kohli had to channelise his inner Muhammad Ali, who won the scrappy 12-round tactical battle against Joe Frazier in 1974. It wasn't Kohli, the fire-fighter who hit a spectacular straight six against Pakistan's Haris Rauf at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during last year's ICC T20 World Cup. It was the scrappy Kohli, who was only looking at the three-figure mark at any cost.

The Sydney discipline of Tendulkar

On Sunday, Kolhi looked less like himself and more like Sachin Tendulkar, who only hit a cover drive once he scored 200 against the Brett Lee-led Australian attack at Sydney in 2004. In terms of the joy and spectacle that Kohli's centuries are meant to be, the one in Ahmedabad would come lower down the pecking order -- perhaps not even among his top-20 Test hundreds. ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23 - DOES SHREYAS IYER'S RESURFACED BACK PAIN MAKES HIM DOUBTFUL FOR ODI SERIES?

A look at Kohli's wagon wheel till he completed his 100 would look eerily similar to Tendulkar's wagon wheel in 2004. Kohli stopped reaching out for deliveries outside off-stump. The cover drive hardly came out of the closet, and he was only willing to whip deliveries outside off-stump in the arc between square leg and deep mid-wicket.

Sample this little statistical nugget: Kohli hit the fifth boundary of his innings off the 89th delivery he faced, and the sixth boundary came off the 251st delivery. In the interim, there were 162 deliveries (27 overs), including one entire session between the fourth day's morning session that he faced and didn't hit a single four. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: 'Don't know when next I will get a wicket like this' - Gill on his hundred

From his score of 60 till he reached the century mark, there were only singles and doubles. It was one of his slowest hundreds and came off 241 balls. It wasn't as if he didn't play through the off-side, but it was closer to the body and just trying to tap it for singles, save one off Matt Kuhnemann on the third evening, which he hit for a boundary.

Once the monkey was off his back, the customary Kohli panache was back, and the boundaries flowed. He stopped reaching for deliveries even when Mitchell Starc angled one across or when Cameron Green bowled in the fourth or fifth stump channel. The first expansive cover drive came when he was on 145. Kohli reached out to a wide half-volley from Green to get a boundary through extra cover. The following delivery was a signature Kohli on-drive, which took him to 150. The celebrations were even more muted compared to when he had reached his hundred. ALSO READ: 'The wait is over!' - Supporters go bonkers as Virat Kohli scores first Test century in over 4 years

