'The wait is over!' - Supporters go bonkers as Virat Kohli scores first Test century in over 4 years

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India has taken the attack to Australia with the bat in the final Ahmedabad Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while Virat Kohli has smashed his first Test ton in over four years, sending his supporters into a frenzy.

Team India has not backed down from a fight with the bat, as it continues to bat strong on Day 4 of the fourth and final Test against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Meanwhile, besides young opener Shubman Gill (128), it was former Indian skipper Virat Kohli who also stole the show, striking his 28th Test hundred, while it was also his maiden Test century in over four years. Consequently, his supporters hailed him all over social media.

Kohli had to wait for 41 innings to get this ton, as it happens to be his longest wait for the same. Meanwhile, it was also his slowest ton against the Aussies, besides being his second slowest in his Test career. Meanwhile, Kohli is the third most Test hundred scorer among active Test cricketers, behind Steven Smith (30) and Joe Root (29).

Kohli's previous Test century was back in 2019 versus Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, India's first-ever day-night pink-ball Test. As for this match, India has reached the 400-run mark and is trailing by 80 runs. Considering the Australians, spinners Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy have scalped a couple of wickets each, while the latter is the most economical.