IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: 'Don't know when next I will get a wicket like this' - Gill on his hundred

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India appears to be holding the fort with the bat in the final Ahmedabad Test against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill's 128 played a decisive role while he was in awe of the track.

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill, who struck his maiden Test ton at home in the enduring fourth and final Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, said he was determined not to play a loose shot on the most batting-friendly pitch of the continuing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Gill bashed a patient 128 off 235 deliveries on Day 3 of the contest on Saturday.

"Honestly, I didn't know when I would get a wicket like this next. I didn't want to miss the opportunity by playing a bad shot. That's what was going through my mind. It feels great to get a Test hundred in India. It is my first one, and getting it in India, my home ground in the IPL, is amazing," Gill told his senior teammate Cheteshwar Pujara in an interview on BCCI.TV after Day 3 proceedings.

ALSO READ: 'The wait is over!' - Supporters go bonkers as Virat Kohli scores first Test century in over 4 years

Going through a dream run this year, the 23-year-old Gill has struck hundreds across formats, and his maiden Test century came during the Chittagong Test versus Bangladesh last December. On Day 3 of the Ahmedabad Test, only the spinners were getting some purchase, and Gill expressed that his strategy was to see through them and "balance it out" by being belligerent against the pacers.

"I was blocking myself against the spinners, and I can't be doing the same against the fast bowlers. You have to balance it out, and that was what I was trying to do. I was still trying to be positive, keep looking for the singles and go for a bad ball," added Gill.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test - Shreyas Iyer complains of back pain again, taken for scans

It was a hard toil for the Indians, especially Gill, who batted till the third session on Day 3 after fielding for almost two days. As a result, he developed some cramps while batting. "I was getting cramps, but that is a good thing because if you are getting cramps, you know you are doing well," Gill concluded. The Gill and Pujara pair put together 113 runs for the second wicket.

(With inputs from PTI)