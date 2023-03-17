Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Will Virat Kohli break Ricky Ponting's exceptional ODI record in the series?

    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 3:56 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: As India takes on Australia in the three ODIs now, quite some records could be up for grabs, including Virat Kohli, who is eyeing a top record of Ricky Ponting, besides chasing one more.

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is back at the best of his forms after three years of despair, especially in white-ball cricket. As he prepares to represent India in the 2023 ICC World Cup, to be played in the country, he is warming up with the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia, which has gotten underway on Friday with the opening meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

    Now that Kohli is back at his best, many expect him to return to his record-breaking spree. While some records are up for grabs, a couple of them are realistically possible in this ODI series. One of them is of legendary former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. The latter has scored the most runs in the format at home (5,406 in 153 home ODIs).

    Kohli has scored 5,348 at home in 107 and is just 48 away from matching Ponting, while 49 more would take him past the Australian. As for the ultimate record in this category, legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar holds the same, scoring 6,976 in 164.

    Other than that, Kohli is 191 short of accumulating 13,000 ODI runs and would become the fifth in the world to accomplish the feat after Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya. Also, if Kohli manages to hit hundreds in all three ODIs in the series, he will match Tendulkar's feat of 49 ODI tons.

