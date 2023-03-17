Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st ODI: India brings in Kuldeep, Australia keeps out Warner; here's how fans reacted

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India and Australia face off in the opening Mumbai ODI on Friday. With the hosts opting to field, they have brought in Kuldeep Yadav, while the visitors have kept out David Warner, leading to reactions from the fans.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    After an entertaining four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, won by India, it is time for the One-Day International (ODIs), as the two sides clash in the opening encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Ahead of the kick-off, the Men in Blue have won the coin toss and opted to bowl, while they have brought in good chinaman wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. In contrast, the Kangaroos have kept fierce veteran opener David Warner out since he is not entirely 100% match-fit yet, leading to a flurry of reactions from their supporters.

    After winning the toss, stand-in Indian skipper Hardik Pandya recorded, "We'll bowl first. It is a good track, and the dew factor will be there. We feel we will do well in the second innings. I got some time off. Breaks are like gold dust, giving me a chance to rest and improve."

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st ODI - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    "Playing for India every game and every format is important. With this being a WC year, the ODI format is important. We've gone with four quicks - Shardul [Thakur], [Mohammed] Shami, [Md.] Siraj and me. Two spinners, in [Ravindra] Jadeja and Kuldeep," added Pandya.

    In the meantime, Australian stand-in captain Steven Smith illustrated, "Good toss to lose. Happy batting first because I didn't know what to do. We must adjust to these conditions and correct our combinations with the [ICC] World Cup in mind. I think we played well in the back-end [duriung the Tests], and plenty of fresh faces to choose from."

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS, 1st ODI - Focus on World Cup 2023 preparation begins with opener in Mumbai

    "Alex Carey is sick, so he has gone home. Josh Inglis will come in today. David Warner is not yet fully fit. Mitchell Marsh will open the batting. The rest of the changes will come on the big television here soon enough," concluded Smith with a chuckle.

    Playing XI
    IND:     Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.
    AUS: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
