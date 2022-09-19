Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: From Virat Kohli to Steven Smith - 5 players to watch out for

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    From Tuesday, India and Australia are all set to lock horns in three T20Is. Both teams are fielding a full-strength squad, which is expected to be a cracker. Meanwhile, here are the five players who can create headlines.

    Image credit: Getty

    Having been ousted in the Super 4 stage of the 2022 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Team India will be determined to make amends and deliver in the upcoming three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Australia. On Tuesday, it begins at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. It will be a proper preparation for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, set to be played in the visitor's backyard from next month. Also, with the Aussies being the defending champion, taming them would allow India to consolidate as the reigning world number T20 side. Ahead the same, we present five players who could make a difference in this series.

    Image credit: Getty

    Virat Kohli
    The former Indian skipper and top-order batter endured a rough patch for nearly the last three years, failing to slam an international century. However, it all ended this month during the Asia Cup, when he struck his maiden T20I ton during a Super 4 tie against Afghanistan. Having secured his place in the T20WC squad with that knock, he would be aiming to continue with the same momentum heading into the global event.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'It will be a fearless man to write Virat Kohli off' - Aaron Finch

    Image credit: Getty

    Aaron Finch
    The Australian skipper recently announced his retirement from the One-Day Internationals (ODIs), as his batting form was taking a hit. Finch is being backed to deliver and bounce back in style as he is desperate to get back into shape before the T20WC. However, with the conditions being vastly different in India, it would undoubtedly be challenging for him.

    Image credit: Getty

    KL Rahul
    The Indian wicketkeeper-opener returned to the Indian side last month after nearly a three-month injury layoff and has not been in the perfect flow. Desperate to get the rhythm back before the T20WC, Rahul hopes to deliver on the Indian tracks before taking up the challenge to perform on the Aussie tracks.

    ALSO WATCH: CUTE VIDEO ALERT YUVRAJ SINGH CELEBRATES HIS 15TH SIX 6S ANNIVERSARY WITH HIS BABY BOY

    Image credit: Getty

    Tim David
    The all-rounder will make his Aussie debut in this series, having already played international cricket for Singapore. His performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) gained him recognition, as he was highly explosive with the bat. Back in the familiar territory, he is being backed to deliver, which would brush him up for the T20WC ahead.

    Image credit: Getty

    Steven Smith
    The former Aussie skipper and top-order batter has played just eight games since the T20WC last year in the UAE. However, he has just managed 134 runs and possesses a strike rate of 107, with a top score of 37. He would need more runs under his belt to stand a chance to be a regular starter during the global tournament, while his IPL experience is sure to come in handy in this series.

