    Cute Video Alert: Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 15th six 6s anniversary with his baby boy

    Yuvraj Singh hammered six sixes in ICC T20 World Cup 2007 to Stuart Broad. As it happens to be its 15th anniversary on Monday, Yuvraj Singh celebrated it in the cutest fashion with a cute buddy. Watch along.

    Cute Video Alert: Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 15th six 6s anniversary with his baby boy Orion Keech-ayh
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 1:54 PM IST

    Former Indian swashbuckling batter Yuvraj Singh is now enjoying his retired life. However, not long before, he was enjoying the best cricketing time of his life. While he already made a name for himself in the early 2000s, he earned even more global recognition in the latter half as he did something spectacular. He hit six sixes in an over as he shattered records. During the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa, he plundered six sixes off English pacer Stuart Broad’s over during the Super 6 stage to set the stage on fire. Consequently, he became the first lad in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) to do so.

    On Monday, it is the 15th anniversary of Yuvraj’s most iconic moment of his career. Along with him, the entire Indian cricket community is celebrating the same. As for Yuvi, he celebrated it in the cutest fashion. In a video he shared on his social media handles, he is seen watching the moment along with his eight-year-old son, Orion Keech Singh.

    In the video, Orion is glued to the television screen as he witnesses his father, Yuvraj, going all bang-bang over Broad, dispatching the balls into the night sky of the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. After every six that he hit, Yuvi raised Orion’s hand, trying to make him cheer and celebrate, as the latter is seated on the former’s lap.

    Captioning the video, Yuvraj wrote, “Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years 👶 🏏”. The footage had numerous reactions and comments from fans, fellow cricketers, and celebrities, including Shikhar Dhawan, Raveena Tandon, Irfan Pathan, and his wife, Hazel Keech. Also, his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), remarked and honoured the occasion.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 1:54 PM IST
