IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd T20I: India to focus on top-order in series decider

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand will meet in the final Ahmedabad T20I on Wednesday. With the series locked at 1-1, the hosts would be desperate to continue its home winning run, with the focus on top-order.

India's young top order will be under pressure to deliver in the series-deciding third Twenty20 International (T20I) against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The trio of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi has not made their opportunities count in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. After the game on Wednesday, India doesn't play a T20I for a long time, leaving the younger crop to make a statement before the focus shifts to the five-day format. Kishan has not been able to find rhythm in his batting since his double hundred in Bangladesh, while the turning ball has troubled Gill, who has yet to replicate his One-Day International (ODI) form in the shortest format. Tripathi, too, has wasted chances that have come his way in the absence of regular number three Kohli.

If it hadn't been for Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, India would have struggled to chase down 100 on Sunday. The surfaces in the series have attracted a lot of attention, and it remains to be seen if the players get to negotiate another turning track at the Narendra Modi Stadium. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I - Lucknow pitch curator sacked for preparing a 'shocker' wicket

In the bowling department, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav playing together have helped India build pressure on the opposition. With the pitch offering a vast amount of turns, it was surprising that Chahal was used only for two overs after he dismissed opener Finn Allen.

After struggling with no-balls, pacer Arshdeep Singh was back to his frugal best in Lucknow, and that should give him a lot of confidence going into the decider. With the series on the line, Pandya is likely to keep the playing eleven despite the clamour for including Prithvi Shaw, making a national comeback with this series. ALSO WATCH: IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

On the other hand, New Zealand will expect more from its middle order. It was sensing an opportunity to win a rare series in India. The Blackcaps will be highly motivated for the challenge. Wicketkeeper-batter Glenn Phillips has yet to be at his destructive best but trust him to play a match-winning knock on Wednesday. ODI series sensation Michael Bracewell is due for a game-changing innings. Number three, Mark Chapman will also be looking to make a significant contribution.

New Zealand used as many as eight bowling options in the previous game, with four spinners bowling their full quota of overs. More than 200 runs were scored in the last T20 played here almost two years ago, and fans would be hoping that routine service is restored after the low-scoring affair in Lucknow. ALSO READ: IND VS NZ 2022-23, 2ND T20I: 'IT WAS A SHOCKER OF A WICKET' - HARDIK PANDYA AFTER INDIA LEVELS SERIES 1-1

Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Dane Cleaver (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Benjamin Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (wk), Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

