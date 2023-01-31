IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Lucknow pitch curator sacked for preparing a 'shocker' wicket

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India toiled in a low-scoring thriller during the second Lucknow T20I to win by six wickets. After skippers from both sides expressed their discontent over the track, the pitch curator was sacked.

Image credit: PTI

The curator of the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has been dismissed after designing a "shocker of a pitch" for the second Twenty20 International (T20I) versus New Zealand. India won the fixture on Sunday with a ball to spare, but Indian skipper Hardik Pandya did not dice his words, calling the Lucknow track a "shocker". New Zealand was restricted to 99/8, and India had difficulty chasing the tiny target on a turning track.

"The curator has been removed and replaced by Sanjeev Kumar Agarwal, a very experienced curator. We will turn things around in a month. A lot of domestic cricket was already played on all the centre wickets ahead of the T20I, and the curator should have left one or two strips for an international game. The surface was overused, and due to the bad weather, there was not enough [time] to prepare a fresh wicket," a UPCA source briefed PTI.

ALSO WATCH: IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win