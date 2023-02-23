IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia brings back Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh and Jhye Richardson for ODIs

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia has announced its 16-member squad for the three ODIs vs India later this month. Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh and Jhye Richardson have earned their recall.

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, and pacer Jhye Richardson have been named in Australia's 16-member One-Day International (ODI) squad for the upcoming month's three-match series in India on Thursday. The trio will be marking its long-awaited return to international cricket alongside pacer Pat Cummins, explosive senior opener David Warner and orthodox spinner Ashton Agar, who have also made it to the squad. The impending three ODIs will occur in Mumbai March 17), Visakhapatnam (March 19) and Chennai (March 22). Cummins flew home after the second Test in Delhi for family reasons, while Agar was discharged from the touring squad, as he will be playing domestic cricket for Western Australia. Conversely, Warner was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series with an elbow injury. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - India's limited-overs experts to have quick camp at NCA; KL Rahul to play Irani Trophy?

Cummins, however, will be back ahead of the third Test in Indore from March 1. Maxwell and Marsh as been out of the sport for a substantial amount of time after experiencing surgeries for a broken leg and ankle injury, respectively. Maxwell, who suffered a fractured leg in a freak accident in November, returned to the sport the last week, while Marsh's last game for Australia was during the three-game ODI series versus England last November.

Yet, pacer Josh Hazlewood was out of the ODIs after he returned home from the Tests, having failed to recover from his Achilles tendonitis. Richardson has recuperated from his soft tissue damages and has been out of the sport since his limited-overs trip to Sri Lanka last year. ALSO READ: ICC Test Rankings - Ravichandran Ashwin rises to second, Ravindra Jadeja enters top-10 "It would be great for Josh to be part of this series, but we have taken a conservative view ahead of an essential winter in England of which he will be an integral part," Australian chief selector George Bailey declared during the ODI squad announcement on Thursday.

Cummins will also lead Australia in the ODIs following Aaron Finch's retirement in October last year. Travis Head will be partnering with Warner as an opener in the ODIs. Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey and the pace duo of Sean Abbott and Mitchell Starc happen to be the other squad members. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - Ashton Agar released from Test squad; to play domestic cricket for Western Australia

