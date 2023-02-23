Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India's limited-overs experts to have quick camp at NCA; KL Rahul to play Irani Trophy?

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India will face Australia in three ODIs after the ongoing Test series. Ahead of the same, the limited-overs experts of India are expected to undergo a short skills-training camp at the NCA.

    Image credit: PTI

    Some of India's limited-overs proficients, including vice-captain Hardik Pandya, have been called for a vigour and agility camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru ahead of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series versus Australia. While most of the Test squad fellows, who are also part of the ODI squad, have been handed a break before the third Test commences in Indore on March 1, the rest will train in Bengaluru and go through their routine fitness practices.

    "Fast bowler Umran Malik and senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are already in Bengaluru for some quality net sessions before the ODI leg starts in Mumbai from March 17. They would be doing their fitness programmes and bowling full tilt under the supervision of NCA coaches," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source advised PTI.

    Image credit: PTI

    Pandya, busy with family functions recently, is also anticipated to join the camp along with all-rounders Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, who are part of the ODI setup. The second and third ODIs will happen on March 19 and 22 at Visakhapatnam and Chennai, respectively.

    Image credit: Getty

    Will selectors dispatch KL Rahul for Irani Trophy to retrieve form?
    Wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul, who has been in the eye of the storm lately, is hanging by a thread for his spot in the Indian Test side, having already renounced his vice-captaincy. While the Team India management, including head coach Rahul Dravid, remains bullish about the Bengaluru cricketer's knack and character, many feel that Rahul could gain conviction if he returns to the domestic circuit and features in the Irani Cup game versus Madhya Pradesh in Gwalior.

    Image credit: Getty

    "This constant criticism must have shaken Rahul's confidence. It will be a good idea to allow him to play the last domestic game of the season -- the Irani Cup -- against MP, where he can face a bowler of Avesh Khan's quality. Getting some runs will boost his confidence, and he can join the squad for the final Test in Ahmedabad, post the Irani Trophy. That would have been ideal, but I don't think Dravid will fancy that idea," a former national selector privy to Dravid's coaching benchmark said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

