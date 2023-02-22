ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin rises to second, Ravindra Jadeja enters top-10

ICC Test Rankings have been updated again, as the Indians have witnessed another string of rises. Ravichandran Ashwin has claimed the second spot among bowlers, while Ravindra Jadeja is back in the top ten.

Image credit: Getty

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin rose to second place. At the same time, his compatriot leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja hopped seven spots and entered the top-10 list for bowlers in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings issued in Dubai on Wednesday. Jadeja has advanced to the ninth rank after his 10-wicket haul in the second Test versus Australia in New Delhi. It is the first time he has broken into the top 10 since September 2019.

Injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the other Indian bowler in the top 10, occupying fifth place. Veteran English seamer James Anderson rules the list, but Australian skipper-cum-pacer Pat Cummins has slipped two zones to third. Axar Patel's late-order heroics have thrust him into the top five in the all-rounders' list, which Jadeja and Ashwin currently head.

