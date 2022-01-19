ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli gains 2 places to rise to 7th, Jasprit Bumrah back in top-10

The ICC Test Rankings have been updated. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been among the gainers. Check out the notable rankings shuffling here.

The Freedom Test series between India and South Africa and the Ashes between Australia and England have ended. As a result, the ICC Test Rankings have been updated. There have been some notable changes and shufflings in the same, involving top Indians like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Kohli has gained a couple of places, as he has risen to the seventh spot, while Rohit stays at sixth. On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has jumped ten places to the 14th spot, while Mayank Agarwal is 16th. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne tops the chart, with Steve Smith and Travis Head at fourth and fifth, while David Warner has fallen to 11th. ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22 - KL Rahul open to taking over Test captaincy; lauds Virat Kohli for setting high standards

As for the bowlers, Australian pacer Pat Cummins tops the chart, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is placed second. Pacer Bumrah is back at the tenth spot, while seamer Mitchell Starc is at 13th and seamer Mohammed Shami on 17th. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has slipped to 19th.