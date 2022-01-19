  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli gains 2 places to rise to 7th, Jasprit Bumrah back in top-10

    First Published Jan 19, 2022, 4:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The ICC Test Rankings have been updated. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been among the gainers. Check out the notable rankings shuffling here.

    ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli gains 2 places to rise to 7th, Jasprit Bumrah back in top-10-ayh

    The Freedom Test series between India and South Africa and the Ashes between Australia and England have ended. As a result, the ICC Test Rankings have been updated. There have been some notable changes and shufflings in the same, involving top Indians like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

    ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli gains 2 places to rise to 7th, Jasprit Bumrah back in top-10-ayh

    Kohli has gained a couple of places, as he has risen to the seventh spot, while Rohit stays at sixth. On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has jumped ten places to the 14th spot, while Mayank Agarwal is 16th. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne tops the chart, with Steve Smith and Travis Head at fourth and fifth, while David Warner has fallen to 11th.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22 - KL Rahul open to taking over Test captaincy; lauds Virat Kohli for setting high standards

    ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli gains 2 places to rise to 7th, Jasprit Bumrah back in top-10-ayh

    As for the bowlers, Australian pacer Pat Cummins tops the chart, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is placed second. Pacer Bumrah is back at the tenth spot, while seamer Mitchell Starc is at 13th and seamer Mohammed Shami on 17th. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has slipped to 19th.

    ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli gains 2 places to rise to 7th, Jasprit Bumrah back in top-10-ayh

    Ashwin is at second among the all-rounders, followed by Jadeja at third, while Starc is placed fifth. Cummins is at the eighth spot, while pacer Shardul Thakur has climbed up to the 18th spot, followed by Cameron Green at 20. As for the team rankings, India stays on top despite the 1-2 series defeat, followed by New Zealand in second and Australia in third.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Proteas opt to bat; Venkatesh Iyer debuts for Men in Blue-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st ODI: Proteas opt to bat; Venkatesh Iyer debuts for Men in Blue

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Marais Erasmus to become 3rd South African umpire to officiate in 100 ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Marais Erasmus to become 3rd South African umpire to officiate in 100 ODIs

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Can Men in Blue take a successful first step to redemption?-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st ODI: Can Men in Blue take a successful first step to redemption?

    Big Bash League, BBL 2021-22: Unmukt Chand debuts for Melbourne Renegades, becomes first Indian male to play the tournament-ayh

    BBL 2021-22: Unmukt Chand debuts for Melbourne Renegades, becomes first Indian male to play the tournament

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Men in Blue eye redemption against Proteas under KL Rahul's leadership-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Men in Blue eye redemption against Proteas under KL Rahul's leadership

    Recent Stories

    DGCA orders probe after mid-air collision between IndiGo flights over Bengaluru airport averted-dnm

    DGCA orders probe after mid-air collision between IndiGo flights over Bengaluru airport averted

    Mouni Roy follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya; here's where Naagin star will get married RCB

    Mouni Roy follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya; here's where Naagin star will get married

    wildlife MP decision to send rescued tigers and leopards to Reliance-owned zoo in Jamnagar draws flak drb

    MP's decision to send rescued tigers and leopards to Reliance-owned zoo in Jamnagar draws flak

    Mahindra collaborates with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two wheelers gcw

    Mahindra collaborates with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two-wheelers

    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar on win against NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs OFC, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Parade ITBP daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Video Icon