  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2021-22: KL Rahul open to taking over Test captaincy; lauds Virat Kohli for setting high standards

    First Published Jan 18, 2022, 7:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Virat Kohli has stepped down as the Test skipper. KL Rahul has lauded him for setting high standards, while he is open to taking over the duties of being given a chance.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: KL Rahul open to taking over Test captaincy; lauds Virat Kohli for setting high standards-ayh

    India will be hunting a new Test skipper with Virat Kohli stepping down from the role last week. It all happened after India lost the three-Test series in South Africa. Meanwhile, the focus shifts to the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series from Wednesday, as KL Rahul will be leading the side upon Rohit Sharma's absence.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: KL Rahul open to taking over Test captaincy; lauds Virat Kohli for setting high standards-ayh

    As far as Kohli's replacement as the Test skipper is concerned, Rohit or Rahul are being tipped as a favourite to take over. In the meantime, speaking on the Test captaincy, Rahul has stated that he does not expect anything. However, he will give his best if the opportunity is given to him.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - Tendulkar's breeze to Pollock's rattles - Here are the ODI numbers and stats

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: KL Rahul open to taking over Test captaincy; lauds Virat Kohli for setting high standards-ayh

    "To lead the country is a dream come true for any player and something special that he will cherish for a long time. I am no different. It will be exciting, but I am not looking for anything. Still, if it happens to come, I will try my best to carry Team India and Indian cricket forward to the best of my abilities," Rahul said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the opening ODI.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: KL Rahul open to taking over Test captaincy; lauds Virat Kohli for setting high standards-ayh

    Rahul also lauded Kohli for setting higher standards in the team. "Look, Virat, like I said, under him, team India has done some remarkable things. We won a series outside of India, which hadn't been done before. We have gone to every country and won a series, so he has done a lot of things right, and he has already set a standard for all of us and team India," he added.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - Men in Blue eye redemption against Proteas under KL Rahul's leadership

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: KL Rahul open to taking over Test captaincy; lauds Virat Kohli for setting high standards-ayh

    Meanwhile, as for the first ODI, Rahul has indicated that he will be opening the batting. As for his partner, while youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad stays in contention, veteran Shikhar Dhawan is likely to get the nod ahead of him. On the other hand, he also revealed that all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is being groomed as the sixth bowling option for the side.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Big Bash League, BBL 2021-22: Unmukt Chand debuts for Melbourne Renegades, becomes first Indian male to play the tournament-ayh

    BBL 2021-22: Unmukt Chand debuts for Melbourne Renegades, becomes first Indian male to play the tournament

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Men in Blue eye redemption against Proteas under KL Rahul's leadership-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Men in Blue eye redemption against Proteas under KL Rahul's leadership

    Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: The biggest learnings from Ashes 2021-22-ayh

    The biggest learnings from Ashes 2021-22

    Anushka Sharma pens an emotional note for Virat Kohli says you did good drb

    Anushka Sharma pens an emotional note for Virat Kohli; says ‘you did good’

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Hobart Test: Australia makes it 4-0 against England; netizens go berserk-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test: Australia makes it 4-0 against England; netizens go berserk

    Recent Stories

    Poonam Pandey is all smiles, after getting relief from Supreme Court; see pics drb

    Poonam Pandey is all smiles, after getting relief from Supreme Court; see pics

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma chairs all-party meet to solve border dispute with Meghalaya - ADT

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma chairs all-party meet to solve border dispute with Meghalaya

    Big Bash League, BBL 2021-22: Unmukt Chand debuts for Melbourne Renegades, becomes first Indian male to play the tournament-ayh

    BBL 2021-22: Unmukt Chand debuts for Melbourne Renegades, becomes first Indian male to play the tournament

    Amid coronavirus cases spike, Centre directs states to immediately enhance testing-dnm

    Amid coronavirus cases spike, Centre directs states to immediately ‘enhance testing’

    Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her floral bikini see pics drb

    Janhvi Kapoor’s flaunts her floral bikini; see pics

    Recent Videos

    Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Jammu and Kashmir: Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 BSF daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath WATCH

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Do not lose hope AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann first words watch

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Do not lose hope' - AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann's first words (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics

    Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics

    Video Icon