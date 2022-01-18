IND vs SA 2021-22: KL Rahul open to taking over Test captaincy; lauds Virat Kohli for setting high standards

Virat Kohli has stepped down as the Test skipper. KL Rahul has lauded him for setting high standards, while he is open to taking over the duties of being given a chance.

India will be hunting a new Test skipper with Virat Kohli stepping down from the role last week. It all happened after India lost the three-Test series in South Africa. Meanwhile, the focus shifts to the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series from Wednesday, as KL Rahul will be leading the side upon Rohit Sharma's absence.

As far as Kohli's replacement as the Test skipper is concerned, Rohit or Rahul are being tipped as a favourite to take over. In the meantime, speaking on the Test captaincy, Rahul has stated that he does not expect anything. However, he will give his best if the opportunity is given to him. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - Tendulkar's breeze to Pollock's rattles - Here are the ODI numbers and stats

"To lead the country is a dream come true for any player and something special that he will cherish for a long time. I am no different. It will be exciting, but I am not looking for anything. Still, if it happens to come, I will try my best to carry Team India and Indian cricket forward to the best of my abilities," Rahul said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the opening ODI.

Rahul also lauded Kohli for setting higher standards in the team. "Look, Virat, like I said, under him, team India has done some remarkable things. We won a series outside of India, which hadn't been done before. We have gone to every country and won a series, so he has done a lot of things right, and he has already set a standard for all of us and team India," he added. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - Men in Blue eye redemption against Proteas under KL Rahul's leadership