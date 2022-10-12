Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Rankings: Suryakumar retains 2nd spot in T20Is; Dhawan, Kohli, Rohit drop in ODIs

    The ICC Rankings were updated on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav remains in second place in T20Is, and Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have dropped spots in ODIs.

    In-form batter Suryakumar Yadav continues to be the top-ranked Indian batter in the shortest format, as he has held on to his second place in the latest ICC T20I Rankings released on Wednesday. Suryakumar finished India's recent Twenty20 International (T20I) series at home against South Africa as its maximum run-scorer and is on 838 points behind Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. The 32-year-old is the sole Indian in the top 10. Wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul and top-order batter Virat Kohli populate the 13th and 14th spots, while skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma is ranked 16th. The top three in the T20I batting rankings remain unchanged, with Mohammad Rizwan, Suryakumar and Babar Azam sticking to their ranks.

    Dhawan, Kohli and Rohit drop places in ODIs
    In the ODI batting rankings, senior opener Shikhar Dhawan sank six spots despite India's 2-1 series win versus South Africa. The Indian opener comes in at 17th with Kohli and Rohit, who dropped down the rankings a little after missing the ODIs, the only Indian batters ahead of him.

    While Kohli is seventh, Rohit is a place behind his companion at eighth. The duo missed the just-finished ODIs versus South Africa. Shreyas Iyer (33) and Sanju Samson (93) were among the big gainers in the top 100 of the batting rankings.

    Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav acquired seven ranks to reach the top 25 following a four-wicket haul in the third ODI. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah remains India's top-ranked bowler at number 10, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is 20th.

