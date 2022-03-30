Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How Shane Warne ignited a sense of belief in Shane Watson?

    First Published Mar 30, 2022, 3:17 PM IST

    Shane Warne is no more. However, he managed to ignite a belief in Shane Watson. Here's how.

    Legendary Australian spin great Shane Warne is no more, having died due to a heart attack earlier this month in Thailand while holidaying. On Wednesday, the Victorian Government paid tribute to him through a state funeral memorial. Meanwhile, former Australian all-rounder and Warne's teammate Shane Watson have revealed that Warne ignited a sense of belief in him.

    Speaking to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Watson said that he has yet to deal with the loss involving Warne. He also admitted that Warne had a severe influence over his career. Besides playing at the international level, the two also played along in the domestic circuit at English county Hamshire and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Rajasthan Royals (RR).

    "It's just hard to comprehend that he is not here with us anymore. I was very fortunate, like Ricky Ponting was for me. Shane Warne was the same mentor for me. At the age of 20, when I came into the Aussie team, the way he took me under his wing and just cared for me was exceptional. At Hampshire 2004 and 2005, I continued to evolve my cricket because of Warnie. He is the reason why I went to Rajasthan Royals," Watson, the current Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach, noted.

    "To have him as captain and coach me for those four years at Rajasthan Royals turned me from a cricketer who had a bit of belief in myself into one to believing I was Superman. That's what he did for everyone around him. It wasn't just me," added Watson.

    Explaining how Warne worked to get RR to win the IPL in 2008, Watson remembered that the former's unique skill brought the team together. Being the captain cum coach, Warne ran the show at the franchise. He was also fascinated by Warne's quality of judging the players' strengths and bringing them together.

    "His advice around all different parts of life. He was always willing to help out in any way. My first commentary gig was the T20 World Cup last year. He was one person who reached out to provide some great words of support, encouragement and advice because that's just what he did for his mates," Watson concluded.

